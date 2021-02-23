The power of PackLink

Pyrotec has long been known for its innovative approach, and PackLink is no different. This customised software provides a fully-integrated coding and labelling tracking system for brand owners and manufacturers who want to increase line visibility while improving efficiency by tracking waste, labour and resources, and limiting downtime by enabling critical decisions to be made on the fly. In short, Pyrotec PackLink helps customers to achieve overall equipment efficiency.
Four easy steps
Pyrotec PackLink works with four easy steps:Identify
– PackLink connects with a database or ERP system to automatically retrieve product data and capture barcodes, date codes and other coding and marking information.Verify
– PackLink replaces manual data entry with secured data input and makes decisions based on a set of rules. Track and trace
– Using PackLink, a unique product code is generated that allows presence verification at every step – from manufacturing throughout the supply chain.Overall equipment efficiency
– PackLink ensures the final step is achieved: overall equipment efficiency.
Because Pyrotec PackLink’s software is customised and developed in-house by Pyrotec, customers can build onto the system as and when budgets allow or business requirements dictate. This is ideal for SMEs that are focussed on growth. “We can begin with a simple integration/tracking system and expand on this as required,” explains Shaun Pillay, Pyrotec PackMark’s general manager projects/sales in Africa.
For manufacturers looking to improve their overall equipment efficiency, visit www.pyrotec.co.za