Reducing the cost of human error in the supply chain

While the global FMCG sector is under pressure from regulators and consumers demanding full product traceability throughout the supply chain, retailers also insist on quality stock on demand at profitable prices.
“There are a number of reasons why brand owners need to incorporate marks or codes on their products or packaging,” explains Pyrotec PackMark’s general manager Brandon Pearce. “To protect manufacturers and consumers, coding and marking ensures security throughout the supply chain. It also makes traceability possible, providing a record of reliability for products, and makes efficient stock control possible.”
For consumers, ‘best by’ and ‘use by’ dates confirm that the product is safe to consume. These markings also help consumers to derive the most value from their purchases and reduce food waste.
For coding and marking to be effective it needs to be error free and, despite the automated machinery on today’s production lines, human error is always a possibility. “This is where the advantages of centralised data management through integrated machinery networking come to the fore,” explains Pearce.
“Besides a vast portfolio of Markem-Imaje’s coding, marking and labelling equipment that’s exclusively distributed by Pyrotec PackMark in South Africa, we also offer Markem-Imaje’s CoLOS® software applications that are engineered to complement its coding equipment,” Pearce adds.
“CoLOS® software allows manufacturers to integrate equipment networks throughout the production line into one central system. By standardising data input, human error is reduced. This saves time, improves production flow, and drastically reduces long-term costs,” says Pearce.
CoLOS® consists of a number of software possibilities to meet every end-of-line production requirement. These include options for packaging coding, message design, the management of complex labels and codes, and the ability to operate multiple printers from one platform. What’s more, CoLOS® provides real-time data about production processes by linking production plans to individual printers on a line. It also monitors the productivity and efficiency of each machine, and automates the selection of data for printing, reducing the need for human intervention. In turn, this reduces the risk of operator errors and provides accurate performance reports.
CoLOS® offers seamless integration for diverse industries and it supports all production control systems.
