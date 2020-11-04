Cut coding errors from the supply chain

Packaging or labelling waste, rework, reputational damage and regulatory fines are some of the outcomes, besides cost, that result from human error in coding and marking operations. Correct coding is important for ensuring the supply chain operates efficiently and provides retailers and customers with important product information.
Because of this, manufacturers need solutions for removing operator errors from creeping into production lines, for reducing waste, and minimising brands’ reputational damage because of recalled products, among other things.
To do this, Pyrotec PackMark offers CoLOS® software applications from Markem-Image that are engineered to complement its coding equipment. "CoLOS® software allows our customers to integrate equipment networks throughout the production line into one central system. By standardising data input, human error is reduced. This saves time, improves production flow, and drastically reduces long-term costs," explains Brandon Pearce, Pyrotec PackMark’s General Manager.
"CoLOS® offers software options that meet every end-of-line production requirement, including packaging coding, message design, the management of complex labels and codes, and the ability to operate multiple printers from one platform," Pearce adds.
CoLOS® provides real-time data about production processes by linking production plans to individual printers on the line. It also monitors the productivity and efficiency of each machine, and automates the selection of data for printing, reducing the need for human intervention. In turn, this reduces the risk of operator errors and provides accurate performance reports.
For more information about reducing coding errors during production, visit www.pyrotec.co.za
.