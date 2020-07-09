Superior visibility for the supply chain

Applied to the outermost layer of packaging, tertiary coding and labelling is crucial to supply chain logistics during warehouse storage and bulk transportation.
Ideal for this application, CimPak’s pallet labelling system – locally available from Pyrotec PackMark – has earned a reputation for quality and reliability in the toughest manufacturing environments. Its design offers a flexible, scalable solution for achieving the ultimate traceability in warehousing and inventory control.
CimPak’s proven design delivers accurate, clear, crisp codes and text with 100% readable barcodes meeting GS1 (UCC-EAN) standards to enable superior visibility in the supply chain.
The vast benefits of this pallet labelling system include synchronised ink ribbon roll changes that maximise uptime and a built-in user interface with simple button operation and service diagnostics.
Productivity is maximised with proven, accurate pallet labelling up to four labels on three sides (front, side, and rear) with 100% readable barcodes at speeds up to 120 pallets/hour to meet customer demands.
What’s more, flexible integration into packaging lines, databases and ERP systems via CoLOS® Enterprise software ensures that each unique pallet label can be identified and tracked at every step of its journey, from when it leaves the manufacturing facility to its final destination.
Print features include either thermal transfer or direct thermal with a maximum print width of 152mm. The standard application pad is 150 x 210mm and print resolution is 200dpi at speeds of 150mm/sec.
Two labels are applied (front and side) in 14 seconds, at a rate of up to 120 pallets/hour. It also offers flexible tamp application – front, front/side, side, front/side/rear, rear/side, rear – and active pallet detection for uneven or variable pack configurations. It supports all major barcodes, as well as logos and images. About Pyrotec
Pyrotec is a privately-owned South African company that specialises in providing innovative, top-quality product identification solutions. The company’s extensive service offering includes on-pack product identification solutions – including self-adhesive label systems, coding and labelling equipment – as well as financing and cloud-based brand protection, track and trace and consumer engagement services. Founded on a dedication to quality, operational reliability and excellent service, the Cape Town-based company has a national footprint with centres in major cities across the country. With more than 50 years’ experience, Pyrotec has two brands operating under its ambit: Pyrotec PackMedia, which includes Pyrotec PackVerifi; and Pyrotec PackMark, including Pyrotec Finance. This proudly independent company is headed up by the managing director, Rowan Beattie. For more information, visit www.pyrotec.co.zaAbout Markem-Imaje
Markem-Imaje, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the US-based Dover Corporation, is a trusted world manufacturer of product identification and traceability solutions, offering a full line of reliable and innovative inkjet, thermal transfer, laser, and print and apply label systems.
Markem-Imaje provides global reach to over 50,000 customers with 30 subsidiaries, technology six centres, several equipment repair centres and manufacturing plants with the most comprehensive marking and coding portfolio available in the marketplace. For more information, visit www.markem-imaje.com
