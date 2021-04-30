Retailers Company news South Africa

Menu

Top stories

More Top stories news...Submit news

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Show more

Retail jobs

More...Submit a jobOpen account
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad

Africa

More...Submit news
Business services
Advertise on Bizcommunity
Enquire

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Hot or cold, Samsung's WindFree air conditioner is ready for every South African season

30 Apr 2021
Issued by: Samsung South Africa
Special offers on Wind-Free™ air conditioners add even more comfort to the changing season

Remember the beginning of summer just a few months ago, the days of sunny skies and majestic sunsets. Of course, the African heat doesn't always make it easy to feel comfortable indoors. Fortunately, Samsung’s innovative WindFree™ Air Conditioner models provide a welcome relief from the harsh temperatures. And now as we move into a new season, we know colder, darker winter months are just around the corner. Once again, the Samsung WindFree™ Air Conditioner will be called into action. While it’s always been difficult to warm up homes in South Africa, designed more for a hot climate, Samsung’s WindFree™ air conditioner rises to the challenge. Even energy efficiency is factored into the design - useful in a country where high energy costs hit us even harder in the winter, as we all try to stay warm.

For the full article you can click on this link: Hot Or Cold, Samsung’s WindFree™ Air Conditioner Is Ready For Every South African Season – Samsung Newsroom South Africa.

Samsung South Africa
With the success of its electronics business, Samsung has been recognised globally as an industry leader in technology and now ranked as a top 10 global brand.
Comment

Related

Samsung South AfricaHow GQ South Africa used the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G smartphone to shoot its dynamic dual covers2 days ago
Chinese smartphone brand Tecno Mobile topples Samsung in Africa21 Apr 2021
Samsung South AfricaSamsung named no.1 global TV manufacturer for 15 consecutive years21 Apr 2021
KantarThe 5 habits of highly effective advertisers14 Apr 2021
Wunderman ThompsonCookieless world13 Apr 2021
Fox Networks GroupNational Geographic launches #ExploreWithNatGeo photographic competition in South Africa5 Mar 2021
KantarKantar's CX+ 2020: Reboot your CX understanding to supercharge TMT growth4 Mar 2021
Samsung South AfricaFrame your greatest design ideas: How Maps Maponyane transformed his living space with the Samsung Frame TV1 Mar 2021

News


Show more
Let's do Biz