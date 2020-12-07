Black Friday done, all eyes now turn to Christmas

The rhythms of the retail calendar were as predictable as the tides, that is until South Africa caught the Black Friday bug, which has been growing every year as a key retail shopping occasion. In 2019, an estimated R6bn was spent over Black Friday in South Africa. But that was last week and now it is early December and retailers shift into an even higher gear, trying to get their share of the biggest shopping season after a long and very trying year.