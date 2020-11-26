How to benefit from Aramex Global Shopper this Black Friday!

Aramex Global Shopper is an international shipping service that offers swift, secure and affordable courier into South Africa. After signing up, it gives you access to over 30 addresses around the world to use as a forwarding address when shopping online in that country!
Simply shop with the global online retailer of your choice and send your parcel to any of the addresses provided to you on your profile, and Aramex Global Shopper will ship it straight to your door in South Africa!So how does it work to give you the best international deals?
The benefits?
- Sign up for an Aramex Global Shopper Basic Membership
- Shop online at any international retailer and use the Aramex Global Shopper forwarding address of the country you are shopping from when you checkout.
- We will receive your shipment at our international hub, process the shipment for delivery to your door in South Africa, and handle customs clearance for you!
- You will receive push notifications for major tracking events, when clearance processing starts in South Africa and when your shipping, customs duties and taxes (if applicable) are ready to be paid online for your convenience.
Become a global shopper today because we believe you deserve a world of choice!
- Shop from any global retailer of your choice, even if they don’t ship to South Africa
- Enjoy affordable shipping fees
- Use a trusted courier service to bring your goods into South Africa
- Get detailed, real-time tracking of your shipment
- Enjoy the benefits of Live Chat on our website for any questions you may have.
- Enjoy peace of mind as Aramex Global Shopper handles the customs process for you!
Download the Aramex Global Shopper App: