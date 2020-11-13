In the business of family

Hall's Retail may have grown from humble beginnings, to a leading and well-known paint, cleaning and manufacturing KZN brand, but the store's family-driven ethos still remains the same.
Andrew Hall
Brothers Andrew and Martin Hall may now lead the team, but it's their commitment to family values, coupled with their drive to ensure the brand is 'future-proof' that sets this unique family-run business apart.
Getting to know Andrew Hall
Eldest son of Barry and Jenny Hall, Andrew, has grown with the business and today serves as director, head of sales and customer relations.
"I started working at Halls doing maintenance, manufacturing and I was even a driver at one stage," said Hall.
Far different to now, where he manages a team of 14 external and internal sales staff, helping them to reach sales targets, build and nurture customer relationships and ensuring customer satisfaction is constantly being met.
With an impressive track record in sales that spans over a decade, Hall says his success at Hall's Retail lies in investing in customer relationships.
"Building relationships is vital. Customers want to feel a connection to who they are buying from," says a passionate Hall.
Hall's parents, Barry and Jenny Hall, established the business in 1989. In 2004, it was time to pass the mantle over to the young blood in the family, which was when Hall and his brother Martin joined Hall's Retail.
Speaking about the proudest moments in his career, Hall said: "I am currently experiencing my proudest time at Hall's Retail. Covid-19 closed doors for businesses and left people financially crippled. There have also been numerous job losses but the Hall's Retail team has stood strong together dedicating their time and effort, and pulling out all the stops to ensure it was business as usual."
When it comes to what customers shop for by the dozens, or litres in this case, Hall says that it's most definitely the wide range of top-quality paints. "Whether decorative, industrial or automotive paints, customers trust and rely on our various paint products," said Hall.
