McDonald's South Africa is temporarily closed for business

McDonald's South Africa announced its decision to close all of its restaurants to the public with effect from midnight of Wednesday, 25 March 2020 in line with the national directive given by the President on Monday, 23 March 2020.

The decision to temporarily close all restaurants for 21 days is in support of the nationwide lockdown implemented to combat the spread of the Covid-19 (coronavirus) pandemic.Daniel Padiachy, chief marketing and communications officer of McDonald’s South Africa, said: “As a responsible corporate citizen, we will continue to play our part and take bold steps in supporting the decisions made by the government as these are being made with the well-being and safety of every citizen in mind.”“Thank you to all our amazing employees for their on-going support and hard work during this incredibly challenging time and we look forward to seeing all our customers again as soon as it is safe for us to reopen,” he concludes.Kagiso SaasaPublic relations account directorTel: +2776 404 8270Email: