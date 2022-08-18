New book features Flow Communications and Flow Travel as South African innovators

Anne Kirkpatrick, Innovate South Africa Publisher, Sarah-Jane Viljoen, head of Business Unit at Flow Communications, Tara Turkington, CEO of Flow Communications and Flow Travel, and Nadia Moore, head of Marketing at Flow Communications

The beautifully designed, information-packed publication is an initiative of Innovations of the World and is published by Global Village Publishing.

Also available as an ebook and online platform, Innovate South Africa showcases “home-grown innovators and innovation enablers who are shifting the landscape across South Africa”, according to the publication.

Tara Turkington, CEO of Flow Communications and Flow Travel, says, “We’re honoured that our two sister companies are being celebrated and featured in this incredible book as South African innovators, alongside our clients such as Hollard and Wesgro.

“Although improving our clients’ bottom line is often of primary importance, we see the value we offer as much more than that. At Flow, we believe in working with great people, on work we love, and on work that will make the world a better place – which speaks to our purpose and values. We believe in integrity and working with our clients to make a positive difference and we keep innovating to do this.”

Flow Communications feature in Innovate South Africa

Flow is passionate about providing value through marketing and communications services that meet clients’ specific needs. This includes brand equity, reputation building, stakeholder engagement, thought leadership, public relations, design, digital development, compelling content and much more.

The company’s first base was a spare room in Turkington’s home in 2005. It has since then grown quickly and strongly. Today, Flow is staffed by a team of more than 60 qualified, experienced professionals – 70% of whom are women – based across South Africa. It also boasts a level 1 B-BBEE rating and has won over 85 industry awards.

Flow is a fully remote-working company, a strategic step it took shortly before the global Covid-19 lockdown. As a result, the agency did not only comfortably make the transition to the locked-down world, but thrived where others struggled. It has also helped its clients to do the same.

Flow’s wide variety of clients include organisations in travel and tourism, education and financial services, and in the government, non-governmental and environmental arenas. Its work is not restricted to South African businesses only – it boasts an increasing number of international clients and is also registered as a business in the United States.

“We provide every one of our clients with personalised attention, backed by team problem-solving. As a result, we build close, long-lasting relationships with our clients. And our digital agility allows us to take on and service clients literally on the other side of the world,” says Tiffany Turkington-Palmer, Flow’s managing director.

Flow Travel was founded in 2018 when Tara Turkington was at a conference held by the Women Presidents Organization in Orlando, US, where a group of American entrepreneurs asked her if she would help them to discover South Africa.

Turkington-Palmer believes Flow Travel is the perfect addition to Flow Group Holdings, alongside Flow Communications: “Flow is by nature restless, and we’re always looking for new opportunities and new ways of doing things. And, as with marketing and communications, travel is in our blood.”

Flow Travel focuses on creating bespoke travel experiences for discerning people, specialising in customised trips in Africa and beyond, including India, the Far East, Europe and the Americas. So, travelling with Flow Travel, you won’t visit Argentina to merely see the tango – you’ll learn it yourself. Or you’ll discover Vietnam through an immersive food tour. Or you’ll visit the Cradle of Humankind with a palaeoanthropologist who’s helped to discover a new hominin species.

Click here to read the e-book and to find out how to order a hard copy.



