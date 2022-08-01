Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringCSI & SustainabilityEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Cannes LionsAfrica MonthBiz Trends 2022Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionOrchids and OnionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingLoeriesPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

Flow CommunicationsJCDecaux AfricaThe Odd NumberAlgoa FMTopco MediaTalkwalkerDemographicaEast Coast RadioNewzroom AfrikaDigital School of MarketingRX AfricaSHAREit GroupJacaranda FMTractor OutdoorMediamarkEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

PR & Communications Company news South Africa

Menu

Subscribe to industry newsletters

#WomensMonth

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry

Top stories

Marketing & Media jobs

  • Content Specialist Remote
  • PR and Communications Specialist - Corporate Pretoria
  • PR Specialist Durban
  • Senior Account Manager Johannesburg
  • Senior Content Writer - Fintech Johannesburg
  • Head of Public Relations Johannesburg
  • Community Coordinator/Facilitator Centurion
  • Content Writer and Strategist - Social Impact Cape Town, Remote
  • Head of Strategy Johannesburg
  • Account Director - Health Johannesburg
    • MoreSubmit a jobOpen account
    Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Africa


    Flow Communications wins at the International Public Relations Association Golden World Awards

    1 Aug 2022
    Issued by: Flow Communications
    Flow Communications has won the environmental category in the prestigious 2022 International Public Relations Association (Ipra) Golden World Awards for its work on the Marine Protected Areas (MPA) Day campaign.
    From left: Flow managing director Tiffany Turkington-Palmer, director of content Edwina van der Burg, Cape Town manager Sarah-Jane Viljoen, head of PR Caroline Smith, finance manager Mercy Moyo, Flow CEO Tara Turkington, financial director Saajidah Suliman, head of design Elmarie Harrington, project manager Roshni Nana, Flow CTO Richard Frank and head of project management Gail Tanner
    From left: Flow managing director Tiffany Turkington-Palmer, director of content Edwina van der Burg, Cape Town manager Sarah-Jane Viljoen, head of PR Caroline Smith, finance manager Mercy Moyo, Flow CEO Tara Turkington, financial director Saajidah Suliman, head of design Elmarie Harrington, project manager Roshni Nana, Flow CTO Richard Frank and head of project management Gail Tanner

    “We are ecstatic! This coveted international award is yet another reminder of how much we love what we do, and the amazing clients who partner with us and trust us to create compelling campaigns. This campaign was born out of the courage of a few dedicated and passionate people, who all worked on it totally pro bono,” says Flow CEO Tara Turkington.

    Says Flow managing director Tiffany Turkington-Palmer: “This is wonderful news! It’s heart-warming to see our purpose-driven campaigns doing so well this year, and the MPA Day campaign is a perfect example of this. We are so looking forward to MPA Day this year, coming up again on August 1.”

    On 1 August 2021, South Africa observed a day to celebrate Marine Protected Areas, MPA Day, the first event of its kind globally. MPAs are protected areas of coastlines and ocean, or “game reserves of the sea”. Flow Communications and Olivia Jones Communications were instrumental in the several months of planning and build-up for the campaign, primarily using online communication channels such as social media and digital platforms to disseminate information about the event.

    The campaign was so successful that MPA Day has now become an annual event, extending to eight countries outside South Africa this year.

    Says marine biologist and initiator of MPA Day, Dr Judy Mann-Lang: “Our oceans need people who are passionate and creative, hard working and brave. And we found all these attributes in our MPA Day communication partners, Flow Communications and Olivia Jones Communications. As conservationists, we knew that we would need communications support from people who shared our love for the ocean to make the world’s first Marine Protected Areas Day a reality. MPA Day 2021 showed what can be achieved when people work together for a goal. And what greater goal than protecting our incredible oceans.”

    Every year, the Ipra awards receive entries from agencies and organisations around the world. Competition to win one of these prestigious awards is fierce. Says Ipra on its website, “A jury of experienced communication professionals judges the entries and nominates the best for a shortlist. In a next step, the final winners are selected on the basis of unique merit, relevance, concrete objectives, creative strategies and tactics, and demonstrable results.”

    Only two African firms were honoured at this year’s Ipra Awards, Flow Communications and BCW Africa, which won in the Climate Change category. Other winners this year included: PR Consulting Dentsu Inc., BCW Germany, the Irish Pharmaceutical Healthcare Association and more. The full list of Ipra winners can be seen here.

    Last week, MPA Day won five coveted Prism Awards, the most prestigious awards for public relations in South Africa:

    • Gold: Environmental category
    • Silver: Best use of an event to build/change reputation (event management)
    • Silver: NGO/NPC campaign
    • Silver: PR on a shoestring
    • Bronze: South African campaign of the year


    NextOptions
    Flow Communications
    Flow Communications is one of South Africa's leading independent marketing and communications agencies with a full suite of services, including brand, print, digital, development, social media, PR and media training.
    Read more: Tara Turkington, Tiffany Turkington-Palmer



    Related

    Flow Communications wins Best Large PR Agency at the 2022 Prism Awards
    Flow CommunicationsFlow Communications wins Best Large PR Agency at the 2022 Prism Awards20 Jul 2022
    Hollard and Flow scoop a silver award at the 2022 Marketing Achievement Awards
    Flow CommunicationsHollard and Flow scoop a silver award at the 2022 Marketing Achievement Awards15 Jul 2022
    20 tips for creating a successful team
    20 tips for creating a successful team1 Apr 2022
    14 tips for creating a great online culture
    Flow Communications14 tips for creating a great online culture9 Feb 2022
    Protected marine areas should serve nature and people: A review of South Africa's efforts
    Protected marine areas should serve nature and people: A review of South Africa's efforts20 Jan 2022
    16 tips for developing a strong business strategy
    16 tips for developing a strong business strategy10 Jan 2022
    More related

    News

    More industry news
    Let's do Biz