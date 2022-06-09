Toyota continues winning streak with stellar performance at 2022 Car of the Year

Toyota continues its winning streak on the continent with a stellar performance at the 2022 Car of the Year awards that included the overall Car of the Year trophy and four of the nine categories.

Monday night (6 June), the South African Guild of Mobility Journalists (SAGMJ) named the Toyota Corolla Cross the 2022 Car of the Year, as well as the winner in the Compact Family category.They also gave top honours to the Toyota Urban Cruiser in the Compact category, the Toyota Corolla Cross Hybrid in the New-Energy category and the Toyota Landcruiser 300 in the Adventure Sports-Utility Vehicle category.“What an outstanding achievement! Congratulations to the Toyota team for a performance that highlights why the brand is so well-respected on the continent,” said Wendy Lundie, integrated senior business unit director for the Toyota account at FCB Joburg and Hellocomputer.“This performance, above all other accolades Toyota has achieved in the past, proves that Toyota deserves its iconic status on the continent,” she said.Antonio Petra, group executive head strategy & data at FCB Joburg and Hellocomputer concurred: “Just a few months ago, we were celebrating Toyota listing 9th on the Most Admired Brands in Africa list for 2021. That was no mean feat – the survey yielded over 80,000 brand mentions and over 2,000 unique brands."“Even more impressive is that Toyota continued to prove its mettle, despite its opportunities for growth being severely stunted by the Covid pandemic and lockdown. It’s a privilege for us at the agency to work alongside a team with such drive, determination and guts. Well done to them all,” said Petra.