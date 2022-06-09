Industries

    Toyota continues winning streak with stellar performance at 2022 Car of the Year

    9 Jun 2022
    Issued by: Nahana Communications Group
    Toyota continues its winning streak on the continent with a stellar performance at the 2022 Car of the Year awards that included the overall Car of the Year trophy and four of the nine categories.
    Toyota continues winning streak with stellar performance at 2022 Car of the Year

    Monday night (6 June), the South African Guild of Mobility Journalists (SAGMJ) named the Toyota Corolla Cross the 2022 Car of the Year, as well as the winner in the Compact Family category.

    They also gave top honours to the Toyota Urban Cruiser in the Compact category, the Toyota Corolla Cross Hybrid in the New-Energy category and the Toyota Landcruiser 300 in the Adventure Sports-Utility Vehicle category.

    “What an outstanding achievement! Congratulations to the Toyota team for a performance that highlights why the brand is so well-respected on the continent,” said Wendy Lundie, integrated senior business unit director for the Toyota account at FCB Joburg and Hellocomputer.

    “This performance, above all other accolades Toyota has achieved in the past, proves that Toyota deserves its iconic status on the continent,” she said.

    Antonio Petra, group executive head strategy & data at FCB Joburg and Hellocomputer concurred: “Just a few months ago, we were celebrating Toyota listing 9th on the Most Admired Brands in Africa list for 2021. That was no mean feat – the survey yielded over 80,000 brand mentions and over 2,000 unique brands."

    “Even more impressive is that Toyota continued to prove its mettle, despite its opportunities for growth being severely stunted by the Covid pandemic and lockdown. It’s a privilege for us at the agency to work alongside a team with such drive, determination and guts. Well done to them all,” said Petra.

    Nahana Communications Group
    Nahana Communications Group is a collective of leading specialist agencies that provide solutions across the marketing ecosystem, engaging with clients early, intelligently and collaboratively, to tackle the business problem, not just the creative task.
    Read more: Toyota, Hellocomputer, Antonio Petra, FCB Joburg, Wendy Lundie

