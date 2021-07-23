M&C Saatchi Abel CEO calls on South Africans to remain hopeful

PR & Communications News South Africa

  WeBuyCars revealed as buyer of sold Ticketpro Dome
    WeBuyCars has confirmed that it has purchased the TicketPro Dome in Northgate, Johannesburg. This comes after news broke that the property was sold to a third party that does not operate in the event space. "This will allow the company to increase its footprint in the Johannesburg area as the result of the recently concluded purchase agreement between WeBuyCars and Sasol Pension Fund," the company said in a statement.
  The state of social media in South Africa
    2020 proved to be a tumultuous year for advertising. Overnight, budgets were cut, strategies were changed, and priorities were re-looked - but some platforms fared better than others. By Richard Lord
  Mr Price purchase of Yuppiechef gets the go-ahead
    South Africa's Competition Tribunal has approved the sale of Yuppiechef to the Mr Price Group.
  7 Questions to ask your digital media partner: From an agency MD
    Digital marketing is by far the most popular choice for brands looking to reach existing and new customers. However, where it can become pricey is when you spend money on digital media. This spend is used to promote a brand using various digital media platforms like Google, Facebook, or LinkedIn. By Ryan Sauer
  How cooking oil brought a moment of joy during a dreadful week
    It is possible that cooking oil prevented more looting in South Africa in the last week than the president, the ANC, the intelligence community, the army and the police combined. This, without question, says something about the versatility of the product. It says even more about the state of the state. When you are shown up by canola, you might want to revisit your strategy. By Howard Feldman
  Park Advertising launches digital performance unit, Lucid Media
    Performance Media across Search, Social and Programmatic platforms is the single fastest growing area of digital media in South Africa. Combine that with the detailed analysis of campaign management, tagging and ad operations, and it becomes apparent that these highly specialist functions require a highly specialised unit.
M&C Saatchi Abel CEO calls on South Africans to remain hopeful

23 Jul 2021
In the aftermath of the looting and protests which happened earlier this month, South Africans from all walks of life have risen to the challenge to #RebuildSA.

Creative Group of Companies M&C Saatchi Group South Africa has called on citizens to rise to the challenge and help heal and change our country.

In what has been called a failed insurrection attempt, KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng saw unprecedented destruction of hundreds of shopping malls, the closure of key routes, the decimation of factories, fanning of racial tensions, among much more, which threatens the livelihoods of millions of citizens. However, many more South Africans have come together and committed to rebuilding a country that’s fair and inclusive.

How cooking oil brought a moment of joy during a dreadful week

It is possible that cooking oil prevented more looting in SA in the last week than the president, the ANC, the intelligence community, the army and the police combined, quips Howard Feldman of Synthesis...

By Howard Feldman 1 day ago


Founding partner and CEO Mike Abel recently wrote in an open letter on Facebook to South Africans abroad, “What I do know about South Africa is every time we get to the very edge, the remarkable everyday people of this country pull us back from the brink. We regroup, re-evaluate and somehow recover.”

Abel says it is paramount that South Africans who want to help are exposed to how and where they can make a difference. “One of our core values as a Group of Companies, and one which we believe is reflected in the spirit of ubuntu and the teachings of the founding father of our democracy Nelson Mandela, is that it is in sincere giving that you receive. I’m honoured to be surrounded by partners and associates who drive meaningful initiatives to make a difference, and this is why M&C Saatchi Group South Africa has donated R120,000 to Transition to Transformation to feed 200 families for a critical month,” he said.

To the backdrop of images of people standing in unimaginably long queues for basic supplies, Abel says that through working closely with professor Nick Binedell of the Gordon Institute of Business Science - it has been ascertained that about R600 will feed a family of four for a month.

Steers, Wimpy owner has nearly 100 stores hit by looters

Steers and Wimpy owner Famous Brands said on Wednesday that several stores, as well as a logistics facility, have suffered various degrees of damage due to the civil unrest in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng...

15 Jul 2021


“South Africans can donate to causes such as these with full knowledge that their gesture will make a meaningful difference. The key, though, is acting,” said Abel.

Always believing that South Africans can achieve more by standing together, Abel encourages everyone to show their belief in South Africa by using a simple symbol designed for Facebook with the rallying call “I believe in us.”

“Right now, there is a pressing need to extend a hand to those affected. We created the Facebook Frame as a call to action, to stand together and to make a difference, along with a number of inspiring digital posts to share,” said Abel.

Abel calls on South Africans who have the means and wish to donate to consider donating towards purchasing meal hampers for families in need. The following details can be used:

Transition To Transformation
First National Bank (FNB)
Lynnwood Branch code: 252045
Account number: 62407740738

Residents count cost as South Africa looting starts to die down

A week of violence that has engulfed SA slowly began to ebb on Thursday, and people counted the cost of an orgy of arson and looting that has destroyed hundreds of businesses...

By Nqobile Dludla 15 Jul 2021


All funds go directly to the purchase and distribution of the food parcels.

Abel says that as South Africans rally together as they always have, it is M&C Saatchi Group South Africa’s hope that the government will use this opportunity to tackle the poverty and corruption that has contributed to this crisis.
