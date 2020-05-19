Riverbed scoops 12 major Prism Awards

The Riverbed Agency walked away as the biggest winner at the prestigious 2020 Prism Awards, taking home 12 Prism Awards, including the South African Campaign of the Year Award 2020 for the Association for Alcohol Responsibility and Education (aware.org.za)'s Underage Drinking Campaign.
Monalisa Sibongile Zwambila
Africa’s most sought-after awards show in the public relations and communications industry was hosted on Friday via online streaming for the first time in its 23-year history. Riverbed’s performance earned it recognition as the first 100% black female-owned agency to lead the Prism scoreboard.
“Our vision of becoming South Africa’s leading creative agency is built on moments like this,” says CEO and founder of Riverbed, Monalisa Sibongile Zwambila. “It is humbling and rewarding to be recognised for our great work, and our success at the Prisms is testimony to the dedication that has gone into creating a unique proposition for our clients, founded on our integrated capability to deliver on whole-idea solutions.”
Riverbed worked with aware.org.za in launching a national awareness campaign to tackle the problem of Underage Drinking by developing an integrated campaign that included a television commercial, radio, digital and PR. The campaign exceeded all its performance metrics, putting underage drinking on the national agenda for the first time.
“We’re especially excited to have won South African Campaign of the Year, which was the result of a massive collaborative effort from the Riverbed team across various disciplines, harnessing the unique strengths of digital, creative and PR around a central insight,” says executive creative director at Riverbed, Bridget Johnson. “The success of the campaign is also a result of the bravery of our client Ingrid Louw, chief executive at aware.org.za, who made bold choices that enabled the creation of thoughtful social impact work.”
Riverbed also won several awards for its work on Nedbank’s Money Secrets campaign, which explores South African’s emotional relationship with money and helps them make a positive change when making financial decisions.
“While winning South African Campaign of the Year is a huge achievement for Riverbed, winning 12 awards across different categories makes it even more special,” Zwambila says. “This milestone represents the culmination of years of hard work in building a purpose-led agency. More importantly, this is a win for transformation, with Riverbed as a black female-owned agency being the biggest winner on the day. The number of awards received by black agencies this year has increased significantly, showing the value of diversity and the great work coming from black agencies.”
In conclusion, Zwambila adds: “These awards set in motion the realisation of our ambition to become a leader in our sector and, more importantly, positions us favourably against the best in the industry.”
Riverbed won the following awards at the 2020 Prisms:
SA Campaign of the Year Overall winner for aware.org.za Underage Drinking Digital Media Relations Gold for aware.org.za Underage Drinking Digital Media Relations Silver for Nedbank Money Secrets Financial Services Silver for Nedbank Money Secrets Influencer Management Bronze for aware.org.za Underage Drinking Influencer Management Silver for Nedbank Money Secrets Integration of Traditional and New Media Silver for aware.org.za Underage Drinking Launch of a New Product, Service for category Silver for aware.org.za Underage Drinking Media Relations Bronze for Nedbank Money Secrets NGO Campaign Gold for aware.org.za Underage Drinking Reputation and Brand Management Silver for Nedbank Money Secrets Social Media as the Primary Communication Tool Bronze for aware.org.za Underage Drinking
LEGAL DISCLAIMER: This Message Board accepts no liability of legal consequences that arise from the Message Boards (e.g. defamation, slander, or other such crimes). All posted messages are the sole property of their respective authors. The maintainer does retain the right to remove any message posts for whatever reasons. People that post messages to this forum are not to libel/slander nor in any other way depict a company, entity, individual(s), or service in a false light; should they do so, the legal consequences are theirs alone. Bizcommunity.com will disclose authors' IP addresses to authorities if compelled to do so by a court of law.