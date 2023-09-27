Industries

Africa


Freshflow T24: A smarter, sustainable solution for fruit export

27 Sep 2023
Issued by: Mpact
New, innovative packaging that preserves the quality of produce during arduous export journeys is showing promising results. Called Freshflow T24, the novel solution by Mpact is proving - through reliable case studies and incontrovertible data sets - to hold far-reaching benefits for the industry's sustainability and competitiveness.


South Africa has a long history of exporting table grapes and is home to the Southern Hemisphere’s top producers. As such, the industry is a significant contributor to the country's economy despite challenges such as extended transit times (and unreliable infrastructure).

These difficult circumstances impact the quality of produce, increasing claims and the potential for rejection. They are also the reason the industry has come to rely on innovative service providers.

Freshflow T24: A smarter, sustainable solution for fruit export

Mpact has 86 years’ experience in carton manufacture, and it is this depth of know-how that underscores the design of Freshflow T24. In essence, solution improves a container’s ability to cool after a temperature break. The innovation makes a valuable contribution to ensuring South African table grapes retain their freshness and desirability in global markets.

Freshflow T24 allows optimised ventilation and payload through uniform airflow and temperature break recovery. Both are crucial to preserving the quality of produce during export.

Freshflow T24: A smarter, sustainable solution for fruit export

Application of the new packaging entails transitioning from the conventional 21 pallets-per-container setup used for transporting table grapes, to an optimised 24 pallet system. The result is numerous advantages, particularly in terms of cost savings and environmental considerations:

    1. Cost savings: Moving to an optimized 24-pallet configuration offers a payload savings of up to 15%, offering exporters a notable reduction in costs. (Calculated at R4.50 in Sept 2023)

    2. Quality preservation: Uniform airflow and optimal temperature control is critical for maintaining the quality and freshness of various types of produce during transportation. This can lead to reduced spoilage and better marketability.

    3. Environmental impact reduction: A 9.5% reduction in carbon emissions is a commendable achievement. With environmental awareness on the rise, businesses that demonstrate real effort to reduce their carbon footprint are more likely to be recognised by environmentally-conscious consumers, regulatory bodies, and other stakeholders.

    4. Competitiveness: Adopting innovative and efficient packaging solutions can enhance the competitiveness of growers by providing better-quality products and potentially reduce costs.

Mpact will conduct additional trials during the current table grape season, employing a strategic and prudent approach. The company will also explore ways in which this solution can add value to customers in other categories.

Customers, industry players and stakeholders are invited to join Mpact on this journey by signing up at www.mpactcorrugated.co.za for trial feedback sessions and a webinar, to be held at the end of the grape export season.

Mpact
Mpact is the largest paper and plastics packaging and recycling business in Southern Africa. Our integrated business model is uniquely focused on closing the loop in plastic and paper packaging through recycling and beneficiation of recyclables.

