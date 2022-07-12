Barcode inspection has never been this easy and inexpensive with PDC and Printronix Auto ID

Eliminate expensive compliance fees by producing 100% accurate barcodes, 100% of the time with Printronix Auto ID. "Did you know inspecting your labels to prevent retail chargebacks can pay for itself in a few months and requires no added templates, servers, equipment, or space? Today, dozens of retail suppliers are saving significant amounts of money inspecting labels before they leave their warehouse or distribution centre."

The ODV-2D is the industry’s first affordable, fully integrated solution with the ability to print, verify, and validate 1D and 2D barcodes. The ODV-2D installs on either the T8000 or T6000e printers. It is the first system that grades barcodes to ISO 15415,15416 and 15426 standards and stores a detailed report of each transaction. Our exclusive technology reads each barcode, identifies a rejected barcode, and reprints a replacement label without operator intervention.

The ODV-2D pays for itself by eliminating costly charge backs and fines for non-conforming labels. Advanced features allow it to integrate easily and quickly into existing applications.

Compliant Verification Productivity Dependable Design • Verifies full suite of 1D and 2D barcodes with up to 50 barcodes per label • Prints and verifies at up to • Field kits available for both T6000e 4” and T8000 4” and • Performs both data validation and compliance verification • 8 ips ODV-2D can read 1D and 2D barcodes in any 90° orientation • 6” printers • Grades to ISO standards including Quiet Zone and Check Sum errors • Print, verify, and encode RFID labels all in a single pass, exclusively on the T6000e series • Easy installation and setup • Label back up and overstrike to identify bad barcodes • PrintNet Enterprise Auto ID provides global or enterprise wide network access, control, update and reporting • Calibration check from printer’s control panel using provided plaque • Barcode “GPS” dynamically locates barcodes on a label by label basis to improve throughput • Compatible with third party label software through the PXML data reporting schema • Works with a wide variety of label and ribbon types • Most extensive suite of printer emulations in the industry

Frustrated by rejected shipments and non-compliance fees?

With a global increase in regulatory compliance standards and fines, it is more important than ever to ensure your products are labeled correctly with accurate barcodes. ODV-2D addresses these requirements with the ability to validate and verify up to 50 barcodes per label including 2D barcodes.

The ODV-2D reads and grades every barcode on every label based on ISO standards. When ODV-2D rejects a barcode, it overstrikes the label and reprints it without operator intervention. At the end of the day you can generate a report directly from the printer with data on every label printed and graded.

Combining verification with validation

The ODV-2D can verify and validate barcodes as they are printed. The data printed on the label is validated to match the data sent from the host (native commands only). The barcode image is verified to comply with the ISO standards.

Print, verify, and encode RFID labels all in a single pass

The upgraded T6000e with ODV-2D allows users to print and encode RFID labels and inspect and grade the quality of printed barcodes in a single pass. Now, one printer can now do the work of multiple devices to create a new level of productivity and cost savings. No longer are two separate machines needed to perform two completely different functions. This is a unique function not available on any other printer currently on the market.

Manage your entire enterprise from a single location

Printronix Auto ID Data Manager (part of the PrintNet Enterprise Suite) gives you the ability to dynamically record, archive and generate reports of scanned barcode data for every printer on your network. With the addition of our robust printer management tool, you can pull reports for your entire enterprise as well as monitor and configure printers from anywhere in the world. You can also designate events and be alerted to printer issues via email. PrintNet Enterprise is available at no charge.

Closed-loop application design

Printronix Auto ID’s integration of ODV into the printer not only enables the printer to backup and overstrike bad labels without operator intervention, but provides the application access to the data from the ODV, including grading reports as well as label images. Data from ODV can be passed back to the application in .csv or PXML format, enabling the label software to not only send labels to the printer, but can check each label to ensure that the correct data was printed and the label barcodes grades were acceptable. This data can be captured, merged with the print job information, and an image of the label can be captured as well and also archived with the ODV grading report for future reference. Software partners such as TEKLYNX already use this application connection to provide a close-loop label quality process.



