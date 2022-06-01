Industries

    20 benefits of getting your products in the 'buy zone'

    1 Jun 2022
    Issued by: Pyrotec
    Products that are well-packaged and visible on store shelves have a far better chance of being purchased. A quick, easy way to ensure your products are visible is by using Do-It®'s range of Hang Tabs and Display Strips, locally available from Pyrotec PackMedia.
    20 benefits of getting your products in the 'buy zone'20 benefits of getting your products in the 'buy zone'20 benefits of getting your products in the 'buy zone'


    20 benefits of getting your products in the 'buy zone'
    Here are 20 great reasons for using HangTabs and Display Strips for your products:
      1. Make products more visible in-store
      Prime locations are middle eye-zone areas. Do-It® Hang Tabs and Display Strips put products at eye level.

      2. Tap into in-store purchasing decisions
      70% of purchasing decisions are made in-store – exploit this by placing products at check-out points.

      3. Place products in prime in-store locations
      Do-It® Hang Tabs and Display Strips attractively display products at points of purchase.

      4. Increase sales with an attractive product display
      Use colour to attract attention and elicit emotion to prompt consumers to buy.

      5. Display products vertically and forward-facing
      The face of your product is a billboard that advertises your product to passing consumers.

      6. More products, same retail space
      Do-It® Hang Tabs and Display Strips eliminate bulk packaging and offer flexible product display.

      7. Fit more products into limited retail space
      Hang Tabs are perfect for displaying products that come in different colours or sizes.

      8. Stand out from the crowd
      Get products noticed, understood and purchased in the shortest possible time.

      9. Your instore advertising billboard
      Face the largest dimension of your product to shoppers and use it as a billboard for passing consumers.

      10. Visible products increase sales
      Packaging and product placement equal sales! Increase visibility with Do It® Hang Tabs.

      11. Attract attention at point of sale
      Stand out from the crowd without investing heavily in new packaging design or marketing campaigns.

      12. Move stock fast and reduce product loss
      Moving products fast results in decreased loss of products with short shelf lives.

      13. Significantly reduce product packaging
      Do away with bulky packaging and make way for neat, orderly retail displays.

      14. More display flexibility, less waste
      Reinforcer Hang Tabs offer the right support for packaging that is vulnerable to tearing or breaking.

      15. Increase merchandising options
      Maximise display options by cross-merchandising products in the same aisle

      16. Maximise impulse buys, increase sales
      Point of purchase signage increases product sales by up to 33%.

      17. Limited space, better cross-merchandising
      Display strips are ideal for cross-merchandising and displaying items in limited retail space.

      18. Communicate on-pack promotions fast
      Do-It® Hang Tabs and Display Strips highlight on-pack promotions that sway undecided shoppers.

      19. Tap into 70% of buying decisions made in-store
      Do-It® Hang Tabs hang products on peg hooks or display strips exactly where customers can see them.

      20. Make use of product display flexibility
      Attractive, visible products in prime retail space have the best chance of selling.
    To get your products in the “buy zone”, visit www.pyrotec.co.za.

    Pyrotec
    Pyrotec specialises in industry-leading product identification solutions. Our extensive service offering includes a comprehensive range of coding and labelling equipment, on-pack identification, informational and promotional devices, and self-adhesive products for offices and homes.

