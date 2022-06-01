20 benefits of getting your products in the 'buy zone'

Products that are well-packaged and visible on store shelves have a far better chance of being purchased. A quick, easy way to ensure your products are visible is by using Do-It®'s range of Hang Tabs and Display Strips, locally available from Pyrotec PackMedia.
Here are 20 great reasons for using HangTabs and Display Strips for your products:
1. Make products more visible in-store Prime locations are middle eye-zone areas. Do-It® Hang Tabs and Display Strips put products at eye level.
2. Tap into in-store purchasing decisions 70% of purchasing decisions are made in-store – exploit this by placing products at check-out points.
3. Place products in prime in-store locations Do-It® Hang Tabs and Display Strips attractively display products at points of purchase.
4. Increase sales with an attractive product display Use colour to attract attention and elicit emotion to prompt consumers to buy.
5. Display products vertically and forward-facing The face of your product is a billboard that advertises your product to passing consumers.
6. More products, same retail space Do-It® Hang Tabs and Display Strips eliminate bulk packaging and offer flexible product display.
7. Fit more products into limited retail space Hang Tabs are perfect for displaying products that come in different colours or sizes.
8. Stand out from the crowd Get products noticed, understood and purchased in the shortest possible time.
9. Your instore advertising billboard Face the largest dimension of your product to shoppers and use it as a billboard for passing consumers.
10. Visible products increase sales Packaging and product placement equal sales! Increase visibility with Do It® Hang Tabs.
11. Attract attention at point of sale Stand out from the crowd without investing heavily in new packaging design or marketing campaigns.
12. Move stock fast and reduce product loss Moving products fast results in decreased loss of products with short shelf lives.
13. Significantly reduce product packaging Do away with bulky packaging and make way for neat, orderly retail displays.
14. More display flexibility, less waste Reinforcer Hang Tabs offer the right support for packaging that is vulnerable to tearing or breaking.
15. Increase merchandising options Maximise display options by cross-merchandising products in the same aisle
16. Maximise impulse buys, increase sales Point of purchase signage increases product sales by up to 33%.
17. Limited space, better cross-merchandising Display strips are ideal for cross-merchandising and displaying items in limited retail space.
18. Communicate on-pack promotions fast Do-It® Hang Tabs and Display Strips highlight on-pack promotions that sway undecided shoppers.
19. Tap into 70% of buying decisions made in-store Do-It® Hang Tabs hang products on peg hooks or display strips exactly where customers can see them.
20. Make use of product display flexibility Attractive, visible products in prime retail space have the best chance of selling.
Pyrotec specialises in industry-leading product identification solutions. Our extensive service offering includes a comprehensive range of coding and labelling equipment, on-pack identification, informational and promotional devices, and self-adhesive products for offices and homes.