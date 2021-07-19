Reliable coding as and when you need it

Generally seasonal, agrochemical products and pesticides are produced in challenging environments. What's more, during peak season coding equipment is pushed to the limit before lying idle during the off-season.
The continuous inkjet (CIJ) 9029 printer from Markem-Image, locally available from Pyrotec PackMark, is ideal for harsh conditions. It operates reliably, it’s easy to install, and its total cost of ownership is low. CIJ printers are ideal for printing onto HDPE, PET, and other bottle substrates because they offer superior print quality on rounded smooth surfaces. Additionally, accurate and consistent marking of batch codes and numbers, lot codes, and manufacture dates ensure manufacturers remain within regulation guidelines.
For manufacturers who want a trustworthy printer that helps secure products with quality, cost-effective codes; assurance that equipment is easy to order, install, use, and maintain; and coding that can quickly be brought online, even after storage and in challenging environments, the 9029 is ideal.
Key benefits include:
- Easy installation.
- The 9029 can be moved anywhere it’s needed thanks to its robust IP55 fully stainless-steel design.
- Messages are easy to create and implement.
- Creating and uploading codes is quick, thanks to its user interface and USB connection.
- It’s easy to run and smart to operate. The M6’s all-in-one ink circuit runs for approximately 8,000 hours*, and the time it takes to change consumables is fully optimised. Changeover takes less than six minutes and no additional maintenance is needed.
- This coder’s intuitive online guide makes managing daily coding highly efficient.
Print features include up to four lines of print at a speed of 4.4m/s, and font heights from five to 24 dots. Character heights range from 1.8 to 8.7mm with a wide array of character options. The message library stores up to 100 messages, and the WYSIWYG backlit blue screen offers an international operator interface with a choice of 31 languages. *Recommended preventative maintenance procedure: 8,000 hours. About Pyrotec
Pyrotec is a privately owned South African company that specialises in providing innovative, top-quality product identification solutions. The company’s extensive service offering includes on-pack product identification solutions – including self-adhesive label systems, coding and labelling equipment – as well as financing, and cloud-based brand protection, track and trace and consumer engagement services. Founded on a dedication to quality, operational reliability and excellent service, the Cape Town-based company has a national footprint with centres in major cities across the country. With more than 50 years’ experience, Pyrotec has two brands operating under its ambit: Pyrotec PackMedia, which includes Pyrotec PackVerifi; and Pyrotec PackMark, including Pyrotec Finance. This proudly independent company is headed up by managing director, Rowan Beattie. For more information, visit www.packmark.co.za
. About Markem-Imaje
Markem-Imaje, a wholly owned subsidiary of the US-based Dover Corporation is a trusted world manufacturer of product identification and traceability solutions, offering a full line of reliable and innovative inkjet, thermal transfer, laser, and print and apply label systems.
Markem-Imaje provides global reach to over 50,000 customers with 30 subsidiaries, technology six centres, several equipment repair centres and manufacturing plants with the most comprehensive marking and coding portfolio available in the marketplace. For more information, visit www.markem-imaje.com
.