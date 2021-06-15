Packaging Company news South Africa

Menu

Top stories

More Top stories news...Submit news

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
  • We Will Rock You tour of SA postpones to 2022
    Showtime Management and international partner Selladoor Worldwide have postponed the South African tour of the We Will Rock You musical to 2022. South Africa is currently in its third wave of Covid-19 infections and, as such, the government has implemented precautions that only allows for a total audience of 100 people.
  • #YouthMatters: Leigh-Anne Salonika, founder of OnlyKind
    From East London to some of South Africa's most storied agencies. After winning on global stages and achieving what she set out to on the inside of the corporate advertising machinery, Leigh-Anne Salonika is living her purpose, and in doing so working with brands to unlock theirs By Evan-Lee Courie
  • 6 critical PoPIA compliance steps to take before 1 July
    The eleventh hour is upon businesses who are not Protection of Personal Information Act (PoPIA) compliant. The effective date of 1 July is upon us. By Rian Schoeman
Show more
Business services
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad

Africa

More...Submit news
Advertise on Bizcommunity
Enquire

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Cutting costs on packaging production lines

15 Jun 2021
Issued by: Pyrotec
How efficient are your production processes? Even the best factories have a few weak links in the chain. Evaluating the threats to production's bottom line and finding ways to address them is where Pyrotec PackMark can help.

Pyrotec PackMark has built its market knowledge and consultative approach by implementing a wide array of well-targeted coding and labelling solutions for numerous industries. “We can adapt our offering to our customers’ specific needs and deliver the right insights, technologies and support to help your packaging operations overcome increasing competitive pressure, more complex operations and demanding retailer and regulatory mandates,” says Brandon Pearce, Pyrotec PackMark’s general manager.

Use packaging to sell more products

On-pack promotion is a great avenue for supporting marketing campaigns running on other media channels, such as on social media, in print or on the radio...

Issued by Pyrotec 11 May 2021


Review your equipment 

The right equipment can help you minimise packaging and purchasing costs, as well as reduce the risk of human error for a faster, more reliable production line.

Pyrotec PackMark offers an extensive array of industry-leading labelling, coding and print and apply labelling equipment for every step in the packaging chain. World-class machines for primary, secondary and tertiary coding and labelling applications can help you to:
  • Eliminate unnecessary printing materials
  • Improve packaging efficiency and through-put
  • Optimise uptime
  • Reduce the cost of rejected products
  • Monitor and manage your energy consumption

Ongoing preventative and reactive maintenance 

For end-of-line packaging operations, efficient coding and labelling equipment are essential – no code means no product. 

Pyrotec PackMark offers well managed reactive and preventative equipment maintenance plans, as well as expert, local equipment suppliers who are not only well versed in the industries they serve but are also readily available with support and assistance to service, install or fix equipment as required.

Pyrotec PackMark is fully invested in after-sales support and rapid response to breakdowns or technical challenges. Evidence of this commitment can be seen by its multi-tiered approach that includes service level agreements (SLAs), on-site service, and a dedicated 24/365 technical support helpline.

About Pyrotec

Pyrotec is a privately-owned South African company that specialises in providing innovative, top-quality product identification solutions. The company’s extensive service offering includes on-pack product identification solutions – including self-adhesive label systems, coding and labelling equipment – as well as financing, and cloud-based brand protection, track and trace and consumer engagement services. Founded on a dedication to quality, operational reliability and excellent service, the Cape Town-based company has a national footprint with centres in major cities across the country. With more than 50 years of experience, Pyrotec has two brands operating under its ambit: Pyrotec PackMedia, which includes Pyrotec PackVerifi; and Pyrotec PackMark, including Pyrotec Finance. This proudly independent company is headed up by managing director, Rowan Beattie. For more information, visit www.pyrotec.co.za.

Pyrotec
Pyrotec specialises in industry-leading product identification solutions. Our extensive service offering includes a comprehensive range of coding and labelling equipment, on-pack identification, informational and promotional devices, and self-adhesive products for offices and homes.
Comment

Read more: Pyrotec, Pyrotec PackMark, packaging

Related

PyrotecCreating connections with consumers3 days ago
PyrotecUse packaging to sell more products11 May 2021
PyrotecConsumables that reduce total cost of ownership10 May 2021
Mpact PlasticsAre you responsible for plastic packaging?6 May 2021
PyrotecDon't just tell them. Show them how attractive you are7 Apr 2021
PyrotecRethink your retail strategy7 Apr 2021
PyrotecMeeting required standards for coding on plastic bottles6 Apr 2021
GreenCapeSA Plastics Pact Reuse Innovation Challenge 2021 won by I-Drop Water18 Mar 2021

News


Show more
Let's do Biz