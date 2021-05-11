Use packaging to sell more products

To 'upsell' is a sales strategy used by brand owners to offer consumers opportunities to purchase related products or services, often to make a bigger sale. At retail, an effective and strategic way of doing this is by using an on-pack promotion. It's also a great avenue for supporting marketing campaigns running on other media channels, such as on social media, in print or on the radio.
On-pack promotions are also highly effective for getting products to stand out in noisy retail environments. Used in conjunction with a gift or giveaway, it provides the incentive to purchase that, in turn, benefits brand owners through increased product profitability, customer retention, cost-effectiveness and even customisation.
Emerging trends for 2021 reveal growth for private labels, immersive packaging design and on-pack communication for social initiatives...
Pyrotec 1 Mar 2021
On-pack cross-promotions are also an efficient and cost-effective way to launch products or inform consumers about new product variants. A Fix-a-Form® booklet label from Pyrotec PackMedia can include detailed information in multiple languages, such as product benefits, background information, competitions or coupons. It can also be used to create brand associations. By linking two complementary products – for example, chips and a newly-launched dip – on-pack cross-promotions have the power to increase sales because they drive consumers to purchase complementary products when they would otherwise have just bought one.
Just some of the benefits of advertising your promotion on-pack include an opportunity to:
- Create a direct and unequivocal link between your promotional message and your product.
- Educate consumers about other products or variants in your range.
- Add value to the brand experience by including a more detailed brand story or recipes that use other products in your range.
- Boost sales by encouraging in-store purchases where your target market is already shopping.
This engagement helps marketers to build a connection between the consumer and the brand, increasing the chances of upselling or repeat sales the next time a purchasing decision is being made.About Pyrotec
