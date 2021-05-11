Packaging Company news South Africa

Menu

Top stories

More Top stories news...Submit news

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
  • Cape Town rental property market presenting a mixed bag of tricks
    While the recent PayProp State of the Rental Industry Survey found that the key challenges agents currently face are a shrinking viable tenant pool, lower tenant affordability and high arrears, the Cape Town market continues to march to its own drum according to Lorraine-Marie Dellbridge, rental manager for Lew Geffen Sotheby's International Realty in Cape Town's Southern Suburbs, False Bay and Noordhoek.
  • RIP to former Spur chief Pierre Van Tonder
    Pierre Van Tonder, Spur Corporation's former CEO, died in a Cape Town hospital at the age of 62 on Sunday evening, 9 May.
  • Kaya 959 appoints Sibongile Mtyali as its new managing director
    The Kaya 959 board of directors is pleased to announce the appointment of Sibongile Mtyali as the new Kaya 959 managing director effective 1 June 2021. Mtyali replaces former managing director who stepped down from his position in December 2020. Issued by KAYA 959
Show more

Retail jobs

More...Submit a jobOpen account
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad

Africa

More...Submit news
Business services
Advertise on Bizcommunity
Enquire

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Use packaging to sell more products

11 May 2021
Issued by: Pyrotec
To 'upsell' is a sales strategy used by brand owners to offer consumers opportunities to purchase related products or services, often to make a bigger sale. At retail, an effective and strategic way of doing this is by using an on-pack promotion. It's also a great avenue for supporting marketing campaigns running on other media channels, such as on social media, in print or on the radio.
On-pack promotions are also highly effective for getting products to stand out in noisy retail environments. Used in conjunction with a gift or giveaway, it provides the incentive to purchase that, in turn, benefits brand owners through increased product profitability, customer retention, cost-effectiveness and even customisation.

What's in store for on-pack communication in 2021?

Emerging trends for 2021 reveal growth for private labels, immersive packaging design and on-pack communication for social initiatives...

Issued by Pyrotec 1 Mar 2021


On-pack cross-promotions are also an efficient and cost-effective way to launch products or inform consumers about new product variants. A Fix-a-Form® booklet label from Pyrotec PackMedia can include detailed information in multiple languages, such as product benefits, background information, competitions or coupons. It can also be used to create brand associations. By linking two complementary products – for example, chips and a newly-launched dip – on-pack cross-promotions have the power to increase sales because they drive consumers to purchase complementary products when they would otherwise have just bought one.

Just some of the benefits of advertising your promotion on-pack include an opportunity to:
  • Create a direct and unequivocal link between your promotional message and your product.
  • Educate consumers about other products or variants in your range.
  • Add value to the brand experience by including a more detailed brand story or recipes that use other products in your range.
  • Boost sales by encouraging in-store purchases where your target market is already shopping.

This engagement helps marketers to build a connection between the consumer and the brand, increasing the chances of upselling or repeat sales the next time a purchasing decision is being made.

About Pyrotec

Pyrotec is a privately-owned South African company that specialises in providing innovative, top-quality product identification solutions. The company’s extensive service offering includes on-pack product identification solutions – including self-adhesive label systems, coding and labelling equipment – as well as financing, and cloud-based brand protection, track and trace and consumer engagement services. Founded on a dedication to quality, operational reliability and excellent service, the Cape Town-based company has a national footprint with centres in major cities across the country. With more than 50 years’ experience, Pyrotec has two brands operating under its ambit: Pyrotec PackMedia, which includes Pyrotec PackVerifi; and Pyrotec PackMark, including Pyrotec Finance. This proudly independent company is headed up by managing director Rowan Beattie. For more information, visit www.pyrotec.za.

Pyrotec
Pyrotec specialises in industry-leading product identification solutions. Our extensive service offering includes a comprehensive range of coding and labelling equipment, on-pack identification, informational and promotional devices, and self-adhesive products for offices and homes.
Comment

Read more: Pyrotec, packaging

Related

PyrotecConsumables that reduce total cost of ownership1 day ago
Mpact PlasticsAre you responsible for plastic packaging?6 May 2021
PyrotecDon't just tell them. Show them how attractive you are7 Apr 2021
PyrotecRethink your retail strategy7 Apr 2021
PyrotecMeeting required standards for coding on plastic bottles6 Apr 2021
GreenCapeSA Plastics Pact Reuse Innovation Challenge 2021 won by I-Drop Water18 Mar 2021
PyrotecGrowing your brand without breaking the bank11 Mar 2021
PyrotecProtect production uptime with tried-and-tested consumables4 Mar 2021

News


Show more
Let's do Biz