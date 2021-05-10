Packaging Company news South Africa

Consumables that reduce total cost of ownership

10 May 2021
Issued by: Pyrotec
Pyrotec PackMark provides a full range of superior consumables that are based on sound research conducted by its principals' chemists. These consumables are specially manufactured to work best with the OEM equipment, ensuring durability and long life spans.
Widespread budget constraints may tempt manufacturers to cut consumable costs by opting for cheaper options. However, for coding and marking, choosing cheap options over those that are tried, tested and specifically designed will cost more in the long run.

According to Brandon Pearce, Pyrotec PackMark’s general manager: “Although manufacturers may save money initially, the harmful effect these consumables have on expensive printer parts will cost more money in the long term.” He warns customers not to abandon the slightly more expensive official consumables for less expensive ‘grey’ options.

Protect production uptime with tried-and-tested consumables

For decades, Markem-Imaje, locally represented by Pyrotec PackMark, has developed consumable solutions for customers' evolving needs and expectations...

Issued by Pyrotec 4 Mar 2021


To assist customers with reducing their total cost of ownership (TCO), Pyrotec PackMark offers an extensive range of consumables for marking and coding all types of primary and secondary packaging.

Features of Pyrotec PackMark’s consumables include:

Performance and reliability

Products that are extensively tested to ensure optimal performance. The entire process, from initial formulation and manufacturing to end-users, is carefully monitored.

Flexibility

Depending on the application, Pyrotec PackMark’s principals provide varying technologies using consumables that range from ketone/alcohol/water-based inks and Touch Dry® Hot Melt inks to thermal transfer ribbons. Within each technology, there’s an array of options customers can choose from to meet their branding requirements.

Regulation compliance

Genuine consumables provided by Pyrotec PackMark’s principals comply with industry-specific regulations such as food grade, RoHS and many others.

Efficiency

On-site application and chemistry support helps customers to pair the correct consumables with the right printer. This means that every application is optimised for customers’ processes.

Safety

Every production site is compliant with the best local practices and safety standards and transportation and manufacturing processes are all ISO 9001- and ISO 14001-certified. Additionally, packaging ergonomics are designed to enhance operator safety.

Storage

Pyrotec PackMark has hazardous substance warehouses in Cape Town and Johannesburg.

About Pyrotec

Pyrotec is a privately-owned South African company that specialises in providing innovative, top-quality product identification solutions. The company’s extensive service offering includes on-pack product identification solutions – including self-adhesive label systems, coding and labelling equipment – as well as financing, and cloud-based brand protection, track and trace and consumer engagement services. Founded on a dedication to quality, operational reliability and excellent service, the Cape Town-based company has a national footprint with centres in major cities across the country. With more than 50 years of experience, Pyrotec has two brands operating under its ambit: Pyrotec PackMedia, which includes Pyrotec PackVerifi; and Pyrotec PackMark, including Pyrotec Finance. This proudly independent company is headed up by managing director, Rowan Beattie. For more information, visit www.pyrotec.co.za.

Pyrotec
Pyrotec specialises in industry-leading product identification solutions. Our extensive service offering includes a comprehensive range of coding and labelling equipment, on-pack identification, informational and promotional devices, and self-adhesive products for offices and homes.
