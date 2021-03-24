Packaging Company news South Africa

Reduce inventory costs with fewer SKUs

24 Mar 2021
Issued by: Pyrotec
Inventory management is a fundamental building block for the longevity of product-based businesses. Generally, the more line items or stock-keeping units (SKUs) a brand has, the higher the capital investment needs to be to manage them.

For inventory management, one of the goals is to reduce the number of SKUs because higher inventory levels increase orders and stock audits as well as management time and resources. Higher inventory levels also add pressure to the picking, packing and processing of orders, and create a need for sophisticated inventory management software.

Reduce SKUs to reduce costs

Fix-a-Form® booklet labels from Pyrotec PackMedia have many advantages, just one of which is helping to reduce the number of SKUs. This is because they:

Support multiple regions and languages

This is particularly useful for companies that supply products internationally. Fix-a-Form® booklet labels have multiple pages that offer the space to provide product information in many different languages.

Simplify inventory management

Brand owners don’t need to create packaging and, therefore, SKUs for every country they supply to. Because all that’s changing is the information on the product’s Fix-a-Form® booklet label, inventory management is simplified and costs are reduced.

Make application easy

Pyrotec PackMedia’s Fix-a-Form® booklet labels – which can be tailored to suit different product needs, packaging designs and material requirements – are supplied on-reel, enabling them to be applied using standard labelling equipment.

To find out more about reducing inventory costs using Fix-a-Form® booklet labels, visit www.pyrotec.co.za.

Pyrotec
Pyrotec specialises in industry-leading product identification solutions. Our extensive service offering includes a comprehensive range of coding and labelling equipment, on-pack identification, informational and promotional devices, and self-adhesive products for offices and homes.
