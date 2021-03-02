Packaging Company news South Africa

Zero-maintenance intelligent coding

2 Mar 2021
Issued by: Pyrotec
Locally represented in South Africa by Pyrotec PackMark, Anser is a trusted manufacturer of product identification coding solutions and a global leader in thermal inkjet technology (TIJ).

Integrating quality, efficiency and cost savings

Ideal for case or secondary coding, Anser’s U2 Diesel, U2 Smart and U2 Pro all offer zero-maintenance, drastically decreasing total cost of ownership. They are compact in size while offering 3.5” LCD screens, making them user friendly, easy to integrate and hassle-free for installation. 

Anser’s U2 family of coders offer high readable rates and print 1D and 2D barcodes including EAN 128, Code 128, Code 39, Datamatrix and QR codes. They also automatically identify and select the proper firing parameter to ensure the best print quality.

The U2 Diesel integrates quality, efficiency, and cost savings, while the U2 Smart offers exclusive ink selections for porous and non-porous applications. Its anti-shock mechanism eliminates unexpected damage to the printer thanks to its distinctive protective design, and its friendly UI and intelligent dashboard provide a simple user interface for easy operation. The intelligent dashboard design monitors the printer status and provides real-time system notifications. The U2 Pro features the world’s first solvent-compatible cartridge specially designed for secondary and tertiary package coding applications.

Light and compact

The ultra-portable U2 Mobile is the world’s lightest and most compact hand-held printer. It weighs just 1kg and is easy to handle and use on even the trickiest print surfaces. It can be carried anywhere and boasts a long battery life of seven hours and continuous printing of more than 200,000 characters.

Easily integrated into existing lines, the U2 Mobile prints alphanumeric logos and codes onto various products and substrates. It boasts a large 2.8” colour display with LED backlit screen, barcode printing resolutions of 600dpi, and an exception readable rate. Ink selections from Anser’s Inkfinity ink series ensure this coder’s ability to print on a variety of packaging substrates. 

About Pyrotec

Pyrotec is a privately-owned South African company that specialises in providing innovative, top-quality product identification solutions. The company’s extensive service offering includes on-pack product identification solutions – including self-adhesive label systems, coding and labelling equipment – as well as financing, and cloud-based brand protection, track and trace and consumer engagement services. Founded on a dedication to quality, operational reliability and excellent service, the Cape Town-based company has a national footprint with centres in major cities across the country. With more than 50 years’ experience, Pyrotec has two brands operating under its ambit: Pyrotec PackMedia, which includes Pyrotec PackVerifi; and Pyrotec PackMark, including Pyrotec Finance. This proudly independent company is headed up by managing director, Rowan Beattie. For more information, visit www.pyrotec.za.

