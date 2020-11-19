5 entrepreneurial attributes that works for Pyrotec

As Pyrotec approaches it's 55th anniversary next year, Rowan Beattie, the company's managing director, reflects on the long history of this privately-owned and managed business.
Pyrotec has always been an innovative, forward-thinking and proudly South African organisation that has built a strong reputation for its expertise in industry-leading, on-pack product identification solutions and an extensive range of coding machinery and labelling equipment.
The company is also well known for its software that ensures product integrity, optimises coding activities, helps secure centralised data management systems and label tracking systems and detects and combats counterfeit activities.
“We have come a long way since trading in the ‘60s and ‘70s,” says Beattie. “Our business has seen the rise and fall of the economy, the turnaround of our country’s political position, the introduction and explosion of technology, massive shifts in consumer expectations and, most recently, a global pandemic. Through it all, we believe that we have remained steady in our approach to change, and have delivered on our promise of quality, trust and innovation,” he adds.
With Pyrotec’s growth and its focus on innovation, its brands have evolved to include Pyrotec PackMark, the company’s machinery division; Pyrotec PackMedia, which offers innovative on-pack, informational and promotional solutions; as well as Pyrotec PackLink and Pyrotec Finance.
In March last year, once again, showing its appetite for growth and innovation, Pyrotec PackMedia unveiled a first for the African continent with the ground-breaking purchase of a Durst Tau 330 RSC eight-colour digital label press and finishing machine. This state-of-the-art equipment shows Pyrotec’s continuing ability to identify niche markets and its agility to embrace technology as changing markets demand.
“Our digital press and finishing machine ensure we stay close to our customers, offering them the best possible service and turnaround times, as well as eye-catching, consistent print quality. This investment truly reflects our company mission that ‘Together, We Grow’,” says Timothy Beattie, Pyrotec PackMedia’s general manager.
“The sound relationships we’ve developed over the last 54 years between staff, suppliers and customers are based on our shared values. We’re proud of our achievements, our experience and our history, as well as our ability to remain focused on innovation and provide service and product excellence well into the future,” Rowan Beattie concludes.
To learn more about Pyrotec’s innovative products and services, visit www.pyrotec.co.za
