Simple labelling and quick fault recovery

Print and apply labelling offers great advantages for production operations, particularly because it is considerably faster and more reliable than manual applications. It also reduces waste, labour and possible operator errors, as well as running costs and downtime.
Print and apply labellers eliminate the need for employees to print and stick labels onto products and packaging. Instead, labels carrying barcodes, serial numbers, QR codes, personalised messages and even graphics are applied directly to packaging. This means manufacturers can print and apply labels on-demand, reducing storage needs for stock and product variant labels.
Markem-Imaje’s CimJet label printer applicators, locally available from Pyrotec PackMark, are recognised for their high-quality printing, outstanding reliability and rugged durability in the toughest manufacturing environments. The proven design delivers accurate, clear, crisp codes and 100% readable barcodes meeting GS1 (UCC-EAN) standards to enable superior visibility in the supply chain.
The main benefits of the CimJet Label printer are its built-in user interface that provides simple operation and enhances quick fault recovery, and synchronised label and ribbon changes minimise potential operator error and contribute to the CimJet’s recognised reliability. They also have a built-in real-time clock, 10 individual programmable counters and a choice of thermal or direct thermal print methods.
The CimJet offers a range of label applicators such as Corner Wrap and Tamp Blow applicators to meet customer demands. A plugin barcode scanner provides instant confirmation of label application and barcode read.
All CimJet printers feature internal data storage for simple product selection and can be run independently without the need for a local PC or network connection. Integration into packaging lines, databases and ERP systems is flexible via Markem-Imaje’s CoLOS® Enterprise software.
When operated in conjunction with CoLOS®, product data integrity and an easy connection to central data management and enterprise databases are ensured.
