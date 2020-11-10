Packaging Company news South Africa

Simple labelling and quick fault recovery

10 Nov 2020
Issued by: Pyrotec
Print and apply labelling offers great advantages for production operations, particularly because it is considerably faster and more reliable than manual applications. It also reduces waste, labour and possible operator errors, as well as running costs and downtime.

Print and apply labellers eliminate the need for employees to print and stick labels onto products and packaging. Instead, labels carrying barcodes, serial numbers, QR codes, personalised messages and even graphics are applied directly to packaging. This means manufacturers can print and apply labels on-demand, reducing storage needs for stock and product variant labels.

Markem-Imaje’s CimJet label printer applicators, locally available from Pyrotec PackMark, are recognised for their high-quality printing, outstanding reliability and rugged durability in the toughest manufacturing environments. The proven design delivers accurate, clear, crisp codes and 100% readable barcodes meeting GS1 (UCC-EAN) standards to enable superior visibility in the supply chain.

The main benefits of the CimJet Label printer are its built-in user interface that provides simple operation and enhances quick fault recovery, and synchronised label and ribbon changes minimise potential operator error and contribute to the CimJet’s recognised reliability. They also have a built-in real-time clock, 10 individual programmable counters and a choice of thermal or direct thermal print methods.

The CimJet offers a range of label applicators such as Corner Wrap and Tamp Blow applicators to meet customer demands. A plugin barcode scanner provides instant confirmation of label application and barcode read.

All CimJet printers feature internal data storage for simple product selection and can be run independently without the need for a local PC or network connection. Integration into packaging lines, databases and ERP systems is flexible via Markem-Imaje’s CoLOS® Enterprise software.
When operated in conjunction with CoLOS®, product data integrity and an easy connection to central data management and enterprise databases are ensured.

About Pyrotec

Pyrotec is a privately-owned South African company that specialises in providing innovative, top-quality product identification solutions. The company’s extensive service offering includes on-pack product identification solutions – including self-adhesive label systems, coding and labelling equipment – as well as financing and cloud-based brand protection, track and trace and consumer engagement services. Founded on a dedication to quality, operational reliability and excellent service, the Cape Town-based company has a national footprint with centres in major cities across the country. With more than 50 years’ experience, Pyrotec has two brands operating under its ambit: Pyrotec PackMedia, which includes Pyrotec PackVerifi; and Pyrotec PackMark, including Pyrotec Finance. This proudly independent company is headed up by the managing director, Rowan Beattie. For more information, visit www.pyrotec.co.za

About Markem-Imaje

Markem-Imaje, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the US-based Dover Corporation, is a trusted world manufacturer of product identification and traceability solutions, offering a full line of reliable and innovative inkjet, thermal transfer, laser, and print and apply label systems.

Markem-Imaje provides global reach to over 50,000 customers with 30 subsidiaries, technology six centres, several equipment repair centres and manufacturing plants with the most comprehensive marking and coding portfolio available in the marketplace. For more information, visit www.markem-imaje.com.

Pyrotec
Pyrotec specialises in industry-leading product identification solutions. Our extensive service offering includes a comprehensive range of coding and labelling equipment, on-pack identification, informational and promotional devices, and self-adhesive products for offices and homes.
Pyrotec, Markem-Imaje, packaging, labelling

