Packaging Company news South Africa

Menu

Evolution of Work

Top stories

More Top stories news...Submit news

Retail jobs

More...Submit a jobOpen account
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad

Africa

More...Submit news
Advertise on Bizcommunity
Enquire

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Increased product visibility at retail

9 Nov 2020
Issued by: Pyrotec
While all five senses play a role in the purchasing process, sight remains the most significant.
For brand owners looking to increase in-store sales, enhancing product visibility is key. Products that are well-packaged and visible on retail shelves have a better chance of being purchased. A quick, easy and cost-effective way to ensure products are visible is by using Hang Tabs and Display Strips from the Do-It® Corporation, locally represented by Pyrotec PackMedia.

Hang Tabs

Do-It® Hang Tabs increase product visibility by presenting products vertically in a forward-facing position using a self-adhesive hanger to increase consumers’ brand awareness and maximise merchandising display options. In this way, products can also be cross-merchandised or displayed in several different locations within the store. Another benefit is that by putting products where consumers can see them, impulse purchases and overall sales increase.

Variations include:
  • Round hole hang tabs, which are ideal for lightweight items that are hung on one peg.
  • Slot hang tabs, which are great for single or double wire pegs. They come in delta and euro shaped holes to ensure that products centre themselves for easy loading.
  • Hook hang tabs are perfect for products that come in different colours or sizes because customers can easily move around the product and see all the available varieties.

Display strips

Display strips are often used as a tool for increasing sales through cross merchandising – putting retail products in the vicinity of related products to provide customers with convenience and to also increase sales.

Printed display strips: These strips go beyond simply holding up merchandise and saving space – they also help to increase brand identity and attract customers who are already familiar with the brand.

Display strip headers: Having a brand logo printed on a display strip goes a long way to setting a product apart from others hanging from retail display strips in store.

Adhesive display strips: If a product isn’t too heavy, an adhesive display strip makes it possible to position brands where you may not normally find them.

Custom display strips: These display strips are ideal for oddly shaped or bulky products.

Merchandising display strips: Merchandising display strips are used to hang merchandise and products that are designed to be safely and securely hung on a hook.

Flexi-tabs

Do-It® FlexiTab Hang Tabs are distinguished by a thicker hang hole area and thinner adhesive area. They are designed to hang onto both single and double-wire peg hooks, and are ideal for packaging that includes curved, uneven or distinctively shaped packages such as sweets, gum, consumer electronics and tubes.

A great feature of this hang tab is that it is clear so that it does not interfere with your brand or product messaging. Also, the tab folds down during shipping and folds back up when you need to hang it.

About Pyrotec

Pyrotec is a privately-owned South African company that specialises in providing innovative, top-quality product identification solutions. The company’s extensive service offering includes on-pack product identification solutions – including self-adhesive label systems, coding and labelling equipment – as well as financing and cloud-based brand protection, track and trace and consumer engagement services. Founded on a dedication to quality, operational reliability and excellent service, the Cape Town-based company has a national footprint with centres in major cities across the country. With more than 50 years’ experience, Pyrotec has two brands operating under its ambit: Pyrotec PackMedia, which includes Pyrotec PackVerifi; and Pyrotec PackMark, including Pyrotec Finance. This proudly independent company is headed up by managing director, Rowan Beattie.

For more information, visit www.pyrotec.za.



Pyrotec
Pyrotec specialises in industry-leading product identification solutions. Our extensive service offering includes a comprehensive range of coding and labelling equipment, on-pack identification, informational and promotional devices, and self-adhesive products for offices and homes.
Comment

Read more: Pyrotec, packaging

Related

Intune Communications and EntertainmentWild Bean Café Design-A-Cup winner has his future studies secured15 Oct 2020
PyrotecA long-term coding solution9 Oct 2020
PyrotecDigital label printing for quick packaging changes8 Oct 2020
Mpact PlasticsSo much more than packaging28 Sep 2020
Mpact PlasticsFoot-operated wheelie bin25 Aug 2020
BMi ResearchA bleak outlook for packaging in 2020, new BMi Research report shows11 Aug 2020
PyrotecHow to maximise on-pack information space3 Aug 2020
Mpact PlasticsThe hygiene factor of plastic packaging16 Jul 2020

News


Show more

Let's do Biz