A long-term coding solution

9 Oct 2020
Issued by: Pyrotec
Starting and growing a business are both crucial times for any company. Changes in production type, rate and even packaging formats can make things logistically challenging. The 9330 inkjet coder from Markem-Imaje, locally represented by Pyrotec PackMark, supports manufacturers from the first line of code and adapts as production scales up.
Challenges frequently experienced by manufacturers include finding a cost-effective marking solution that evolves as capacity increases, purchasing easy to install equipment that can be managed in-house, and ensuring quality codes even after long storage periods.

The 9330 inkjet coder overcomes these challenges thanks to its design for low to medium duty applications, and its cost-efficient versatility and ability to scale up as demand increases.

Key benefits include its modular Intelli’Swap design that makes changing the all-in-one M6’ ink circuit easy, its specially developed Intelli’Ink portfolio that ensures optimal coder performance and flexibility when coding different packaging materials, and its automatic cleaning system coupled with the Intelli’Jet technology that provides clean, hassle free startups and quality codes, every time.

The 9330’s standard IP55 rated fully stainless steel design and compact size makes it easy to install and move wherever needed. What’s more, uptime is increased because startups are fast and simple with its automatic printhead cleaning system.

The 9330’s Smart Consumable system is automatic, clean and secure, limiting human intervention and mistakes, and fast navigation and message creation is done via a tactile user interface. It also offers more than 8,000 hours of non-stop production – based on recommended preventative maintenance prodedures – thanks to its all-in-one M6’ ink circuit that requires just six minutes to change.

Other benefits include:
  • Ensured reliability and consistent print quality, regardless of production conditions, thanks to Markem-Imaje’s Intelli’Jet technology
  • Expenses are reduced, with up to 50% consumable savings (operating at 20°C), compared to competitive models, thanks to the 9330’s latest generation hydraulic system
  • Flexibility is maximised with a wide ink portfolio that allows coding on several packaging types
  • Extended connectivity and multi-message management is straightforward, ensuring easy production plan management

A vast array of inks are available for the 9330, including those that pose no import or export issues, options that offer high-level water resistance, safety and low odour, high durability, clearly visible codes that withstand pasteurisation and alcohol, low VOCs for the food sector, fast-drying inks and a solution dedicated to coding on glass.

Connectivity options allow the 9330 to be connected to other Markem-Imaje equipment and centralised management via CoLOS.

About Pyrotec

Pyrotec is a privately-owned South African company that specialises in providing innovative, top-quality product identification solutions. The company’s extensive service offering includes on-pack product identification solutions – including self-adhesive label systems, coding and labelling equipment – as well as financing and cloud-based brand protection, track and trace and consumer engagement services. Founded on a dedication to quality, operational reliability and excellent service, the Cape Town-based company has a national footprint with centres in major cities across the country. With more than 50 years’ experience, Pyrotec has two brands operating under its ambit: Pyrotec PackMedia, which includes Pyrotec PackVerifi; and Pyrotec PackMark, including Pyrotec Finance. This proudly independent company is headed up by the managing director, Rowan Beattie. For more information, visit www.pyrotec.co.za

About Markem-Imaje

Markem-Imaje, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the US-based Dover Corporation, is a trusted world manufacturer of product identification and traceability solutions, offering a full line of reliable and innovative inkjet, thermal transfer, laser, and print and apply label systems.

Markem-Imaje provides global reach to over 50,000 customers with 30 subsidiaries, technology six centres, several equipment repair centres and manufacturing plants with the most comprehensive marking and coding portfolio available in the marketplace. For more information, visit www.markem-imaje.com.

Pyrotec
Pyrotec specialises in industry-leading product identification solutions. Our extensive service offering includes a comprehensive range of coding and labelling equipment, on-pack identification, informational and promotional devices, and self-adhesive products for offices and homes.
Printing, Pyrotec PackMark, Markem-Imaje, packaging

