Digital label printing for quick packaging changes

8 Oct 2020
Issued by: Pyrotec
One of the key benefits of digital label printing is that label designs can be changed to incorporate marketing strategies without having to change the product's look and feel.
Changes to label designs can include new colours, textures and decorative elements, giving products renewed shelf appeal or a holiday theme, without incurring the cost of traditional label printing.

Digital label printing is ideal for direct marketing campaigns; promotional labels with personalised images or text, colour, images or text variations in one print run; QR codes that engage with consumers; label variations for different brands; and scratch-off labels for competitions.

Digital printing also gives customers flexibility. Examples of this include the ability to print variable data, such as serialised barcodes, consecutive number labels, multiple languages and date labelling.

Pyrotec PackMedia’s Durst Tau 330 RSC is an industrial-scale digital UV inkjet label and package printing press that reduces turnaround times and provides customers with short print runs. It offers the most advanced technology, the best print resolution (1200 x 1200dpi), printing speed (80m/min), and printhead design (continuous ink circulation). What’s more, eight colour stations (CMYK+W+OVG), as well as highly-pigmented inks, deliver outstanding flexo-like print quality with close to 98% Pantone colour gamut. When the same substrate is used for consecutive jobs, set-up time and material waste is almost zero.

About Pyrotec

Pyrotec is a privately-owned South African company that specialises in providing innovative, top-quality product identification solutions. The company’s extensive service offering includes on-pack product identification solutions – including self-adhesive label systems, coding and labelling equipment – as well as financing, and cloud-based brand protection, track and trace and consumer engagement services. Founded on a dedication to quality, operational reliability and excellent service, the Cape Town-based company has a national footprint with centres in major cities across the country. With more than 50 years’ experience, Pyrotec has two brands operating under its ambit: Pyrotec PackMedia, which includes Pyrotec PackVerifi; and Pyrotec PackMark, including Pyrotec Finance. This proudly independent company is headed up by managing director, Rowan Beattie.

For more information, visit www.pyrotec.za.

Pyrotec
Pyrotec specialises in industry-leading product identification solutions. Our extensive service offering includes a comprehensive range of coding and labelling equipment, on-pack identification, informational and promotional devices, and self-adhesive products for offices and homes.
About Us | News | Contact
Read more: Pyrotec, Marketing, packaging

