Everything beverage manufacturers need to know about product coding

Markem-Imaje, locally represented by Pyrotec PackMark, has released a white paper that consolidates everything beverage manufacturers need to know about driving product, case, and pallet coding efficiency while minimising waste and protecting and promoting their brands cost-effectively with low risk.
The beverage industry continues to grow worldwide with opportunities driven by new drink formats and changing consumer preferences. To make the most of this, companies must solve the challenges presented by the need to sustainably code diverse containers and packaging materials, often at high speeds. Picking the right technology for each application is vital to minimising production and marketplace headaches.
Markem-Imaje’s white paper, Optimizing Beverage Coding At All Packaging Levels
, provides a complete guide to coding in this sector. It considers the many issues faced by the beverage industry and how they can be solved. Readers will learn how to avoid coding-related causes of product rework and rejection while maximising throughput and profitability in both straightforward situations as well as more complex promotional coding. They will also see how to enhance traceability and enable digitally connected supply chains by ensuring code accuracy and quality.
In particular, the white paper offers a summary of current market trends and the opportunities and difficulties they produce. It explores the particularly challenging industrial environment, examining factors such as container variety, stock keeping unit complexity, high-speed production, and returnable containers.
Other chapters are devoted to regulatory issues, traceability, productivity and top-line growth, including sections on late-stage customisation, as well as suggestions for tackling product diversion and counterfeiting. Tips for facilitating fully automated ‘dark factories’ are also presented.
It also features case studies from leading manufacturers to illustrate these topics, including:
- Spumador: Achieving greener production, better uptime and lower consumables costs for this Italian soft drinks producer.
- Kingsland Wines and Spirits: Reducing line stoppages by 25%.
- Heineken France: Meeting challenging production conditions: container variety, humid conditions, complex codes.
- Sanpellegrino: Hassle-free coding via a single fully-integrated solution for its diverse packaging, with full servicing and traceability software included.
- Gruppo Sada: Printing over one-million unique codes without costly customised solutions and no mistakes for a Birra Peroni contest.
- Exhibit A: Customised messaging on the fly to mark events for this craft brewer.
A comprehensive range of coding technologies is also discussed and defined throughout the guide.
To download the white paper, please visit: https://www.markem-imaje.com/beverage-coding-white-paper