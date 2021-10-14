Industries

    Subscribe to industry newsletters

    eMedia appoints its own as new managing director for Sasani Studios

    14 Oct 2021
    Issued by: eMedia
    Lynn Gaines has been appointed as the new managing director for Sasani Studios, a natural progression after a longstanding television career.
    eMedia appoints its own as new managing director for Sasani Studios
    Gaines has been in the television industry for 30 years, of which the last 15 years has been within the eMedia group as executive producer, and lately in the role as series producer for Imbewu – one of eMedia’s locally produced series.

    “I have always been passionate about producing and love seeing the final product packaged and delivered to millions of viewers on air. I am incredibly excited about my new role as managing director at Sasani and look forward to many new projects coming up. I am also very proud to be recognised by my company and in the industry,” says Gaines.

    Sasani Studios is one of the subsidiaries in the eMedia Holdings group and is the venue where, amongst others, one of eMedia’s top-performing soapies, Scandal!, is filmed. The series has aired almost 4,000 episodes after 16 years and is one of South Africa’s most loved local dramas with 5.6 million viewers per night. (Scandal! launched on 10 January 2005).

    “At eMedia we believe in nurturing talent and promoting our own from within. Lynn has been with the group for many years, and we are very proud to have her steer Sasani. She is talented and the appointment was an obvious choice for us. This is a celebration of the exceptional individuals we have in our midst,” says Antonio Lee, COO of eMedia Investments.

    Gaines says she believes in keeping a healthy work/life balance and she pursues her passions of cooking and gardening in her spare time. Spending time with her daughter is her absolute favourite thing to do.

    eMedia
    eMedia Investments is a South African-based media group with a number of core assets in the television and radio broadcasting sector.


