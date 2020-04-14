The MultiChoice Talent Factory portal hosts Dolby webinars!

The MultiChoice Talent Factory (MTF) in partnership with the Dolby Institute is excited to launch yet another online learning channel, Dolby Audio Webinars. The series of webinars covers a range of topics such as Sound for Video Editors
, Setting up a 5.1 Session & Mix environment
, Dolby Atmos Content Creation
and other sound engineering topics.
The first of eight webinars will go live every Thursday, starting on 16 April 2020 from 13h00–14h00 CAT
. The first session focuses on Script Analysis & Planning for 5.1 Productions
and is one of four webinars geared towards all content creators whilst the other four webinars are more technical and tailormade for mix engineers, video editors and system integrators.
In filmmaking, sound is often overlooked yet it’s an important component of filmmaking. The Dolby Institute develops educational programming to help creatives advance in the art of storytelling, whether they’re making a film, mixing the sound for a sporting event, or designing the next-generation music experiences.
As the leading video entertainment provider on the continent, MultiChoice recognises the importance of understanding sound in order to tell authentic African stories. This partnership with Dolby will benefit storytellers across the continent and support the growth of the homegrown entertainment industry. Below are details of upcoming webinars:
|Webinar
|Audience
|Date & Time
|Link
|Script Analysis and Planning for 5.1 Production
|All creatives
|16 April 2020 at 13h00 CAT
|www.multichoicetalentfactory.com
|Location Recording
|All creatives
|23 April 2020 at 13h00 CAT
|Sound for Video Editors
|Video editor & mix engineers
|30 April 2020 at 13h00 CAT
|Setting up a 5.1 Session & Mix Environment
|Mix engineer
|7 May 2020 at 13h00 CAT
|Mixing for Creatives (Foley, fx, music)
|All creatives
|14 May 2020 at 13h00 CAT
|Mix and Deliverables
|Mix engineer
|21 May 2020 at 13h00 CAT
|Dolby Atmos Overview
|All creatives
|28 May 2020 at 13h00 CAT
|Dolby Atmos Content Creation (Content Creation Team)
|Mix engineer, system integrators
|4 June 2020 at 13h00 CAT
Note: The recorded webinar series will be made available on the portal the day after, so log on to www.multichoicetalentfactory.com
to keep learning.