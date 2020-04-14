Visit Covid-19 portal: sacoronavirus.co.za, latest news, resource links

The MultiChoice Talent Factory portal hosts Dolby webinars!

Issued by: MultiChoice Connected Video
Content creators will learn the magic of using Dolby technology in storytelling
The MultiChoice Talent Factory (MTF) in partnership with the Dolby Institute is excited to launch yet another online learning channel, Dolby Audio Webinars. The series of webinars covers a range of topics such as Sound for Video Editors, Setting up a 5.1 Session & Mix environment, Dolby Atmos Content Creation and other sound engineering topics.

The first of eight webinars will go live every Thursday, starting on 16 April 2020 from 13h00–14h00 CAT. The first session focuses on Script Analysis & Planning for 5.1 Productions and is one of four webinars geared towards all content creators whilst the other four webinars are more technical and tailormade for mix engineers, video editors and system integrators.

In filmmaking, sound is often overlooked yet it’s an important component of filmmaking. The Dolby Institute develops educational programming to help creatives advance in the art of storytelling, whether they’re making a film, mixing the sound for a sporting event, or designing the next-generation music experiences.

As the leading video entertainment provider on the continent, MultiChoice recognises the importance of understanding sound in order to tell authentic African stories. This partnership with Dolby will benefit storytellers across the continent and support the growth of the homegrown entertainment industry.

Below are details of upcoming webinars:

WebinarAudienceDate & TimeLink
Script Analysis and Planning for 5.1 ProductionAll creatives16 April 2020 at 13h00 CATwww.multichoicetalentfactory.com
Location RecordingAll creatives23 April 2020 at 13h00 CAT
Sound for Video EditorsVideo editor & mix engineers30 April 2020 at 13h00 CAT
Setting up a 5.1 Session & Mix EnvironmentMix engineer7 May 2020 at 13h00 CAT
Mixing for Creatives (Foley, fx, music)All creatives14 May 2020 at 13h00 CAT
Mix and DeliverablesMix engineer21 May 2020 at 13h00 CAT
Dolby Atmos OverviewAll creatives28 May 2020 at 13h00 CAT
Dolby Atmos Content Creation (Content Creation Team)Mix engineer, system integrators4 June 2020 at 13h00 CAT




Note: The recorded webinar series will be made available on the portal the day after, so log on to www.multichoicetalentfactory.com to keep learning.

MultiChoice Connected Video's press office

MultiChoice Connected Video Connected Video is the internet TV division of MultiChoice Group, responsible for the DStv Now and Showmax streaming services.
Profile | News | Contact
The MultiChoice Talent Factory portal hosts Dolby webinars!

