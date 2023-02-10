NielsenIQ Report reveals SA's unsettled consumer outlook

Forty percent of South African consumers say they are in a worse financial position this year compared to a year ago - but CPG categories remain central to 2023 consumer spending intentions.

43% of surveyed consumers already feel like they are living in a recession.



74% say that increased costs of living are to blame for their recent financial struggles.



32% have turned to online to get better deals, save on gas and minimize shopping trips.

According to NielsenIQ, 41% of South Africans feel they are in a worse financial position compared to a year ago although this is fairly in line with the global average of 40%. Of those respondents, 74% are increasingly burdened by the high cost of living while 42% say they have been impacted by the economic slow down and 32% say they have faced huge changes adapting to ongoing pandemic disruptions.

These findings are part of the latest NielsenIQ Thought Leadership Report on “Consumer Outlook 2023", that provides a deep dive into the mindset and sentiment of consumers around the world. What it has found is that volatility in everything from prices to weather events has created unsettled consumers who having just lived through recent inflation highs, and not knowing when to brace for the next set of extreme circumstances, are displaying a cautiousness that is likely to linger for some time.

The report also highlights specifically for South Africa:

What is setting the spending tone for 2023?

Overall, financial concerns and job security have risen to the forefront. At the same time, mental and physical wellness are deemed equally important on the global scale.

“A mix of financial and health-focused priorities”, clarifies Lauren Fernandez, global director, NIQ Thought Leadership. “We can’t forget that within this trifecta of priorities, our financial wellness is often what feeds our ability to service and nurture mental and physical health. As a result, the financial focus of today’s consumer outlook comes to the forefront”, comments Fernandes.

A look at the consumer wallet for the year ahead, shows that South African consumers will shift spending towards maintaining contributions to future-focused mainstays, such as financial services (50%) and paying off debt (35%), while also increasing their spending on groceries and household items (33%) and contributing more to education for themselves or their families (23%).

"42% of those surveyed mention that financial health and job security are on par with mental and physical wellness (40%) as the leading areas of greater importance, while equally important is the fact that 25% state that they are planning to spend more on Health/Wellness products in 2023”, comments Ged Nooy, NielsenIQ managing director in South Africa.

Click here to read more on this topic: https://nielseniq.com/global/en/insights/analysis/2023/consumer-outlook-2023-the-unsettled-state-of-global-consumers/