Festive frugality in 2022 as consumers tread a fine line between spoiling and saving

As the South African retail sector enters the traditionally buoyant festive shopping season the question is whether shoppers will continue their seasonal shopping sprees despite the obvious financial constraints and price pressures they face?

Based on insights from a NielsenIQ Consumer Insights global study Unwrapping the Holiday Outlook it’s clear that this time of year continues to hold high emotional value for consumers with the bulk remaining Christmas “enthusiasts” with no plans to change the way they celebrate.

NielsenIQ MD Ged Nooy comments: “In terms of their intentions, most consumers do not want to give up their usual traditions and are determined to spoil themselves and their loved ones. However, this year the dilemma is that despite their best intentions, consumers are also grappling with making the most of their tight budgets and have adopted tactics such as shopping early and taking advantage of special offers."

This early approach is borne out by the fact that last year, a quarter of all rands spent, were on promotions during the peak festive season shopping week ending 26 December. Significantly, this is 3% points lower than the average for the previous year, and a whopping half of that seen on Black Friday week in the previous month of November 2021.

This suggests that retailers and manufacturers pulled back significantly due to their investments in Black Friday.

State of the retail nation

Another useful gauge for current festive season sentiment is the latest NielsenIQ State of the Retail Nation review which reflects data measured over the four weeks to the end of October 2022. It shows that the total FMCG basket now measures R567 billion (12MM TY) representing 13% annual growth.

In terms of the key consumer trends that emerged during the measurement period, NielsenIQ analysis found that certain long forgotten consumer behaviours have started to resume as South Africans finally emerged from the spectre of Covid-19.

These include:

Frequency turns a corner - The trend of fewer shopping trips has yet to stabilise although the rate of decline has slowed . In the most recent months, some consumers have seen a resurgence in monthly shopping trips.

- The trend of fewer shopping trips has yet to stabilise although the . In the most recent months, some consumers have seen a resurgence in monthly shopping trips. Bigger baskets - Shoppers have increased the number of products they purchase per shopping trip as the interval between trips has become longer. In certain instances, consumers have upsized (long-term economy), downsized or exited a product category completely (budget).

- Shoppers have increased the number of products they purchase per shopping trip as the interval between trips has become longer. In certain instances, consumers have upsized (long-term economy), downsized or exited a product category completely (budget). Feet through the door recovers in the short term - Consumers have resumed their pre-Covid behaviour of shopping across retailers.

- Consumers have resumed their pre-Covid behaviour of shopping across retailers. Ease of use - The rise of convenience continues but not only in the form of rapid delivery and quick e-commerce options. Locality is increasingly important with independent retail (non-branded superettes, spazas, etc.) that have a large footprint and a decentralised offering, seeing a significant increase in key performance indicators versus modern trade channels.

In addition to these re-emerging trends, certain lockdown-induced behaviours continue to grow. For example:

Homebound economy - In-home consumption continues to show value growth increasingly driven organically versus purely by price.

- In-home consumption continues to show value growth increasingly driven organically versus purely by price. Increased category performance - As in-home consumption solidifies its position, consumers are shopping more categories to fit their specific needs.

- As in-home consumption solidifies its position, consumers are shopping more categories to fit their specific needs. Inflation nation - The ongoing effects of inflation are clearly indicated by an increase in the value per buyer in recent months outpacing the number of units they purchase. In simple terms, consumers are paying more and getting less for that spend.

*Data source: NielsenIQ’s Market Track, the largest retail (grocery) data source in the country and the only currency used by all South Africa’s major retailers. This benchmark data comprises more than 10,000 branded retail outlets (e.g. supermarkets and garage forecourts) and more than 143,000 independent stores (e.g. spazas and taverns) across South Africa’s nine provinces and measures more than 80% of all retail grocery transactions.

**Please note that as an unbiased retail data and analysis provider NielsenIQ is subject to contractual terms which prevent it from releasing specific manufacturer and retailer data points. We also do not provide comment on specific retailer market share or performance and therefore kindly request that any content of this nature is attributed to your source of reference.



