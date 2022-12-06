Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

LoeriesCannes LionsAfrica MonthBiz Trends 2022Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionOrchids and OnionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

NielsenIQAfriGISMpactBizcommunity.comMpact PlasticsOnPoint PRBateleur Brand PlanningSwitch Energy DrinkPayflexDistellPerfect WordEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Research Company news South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry

Top stories

Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Africa


Sustainability has a growing role in shopper decision making

6 Dec 2022
Issued by: NielsenIQ
According to the latest NielsenIQ study, 81% of South African consumers feel sustainability is more important to them than it was two years ago, with 53% saying it is because they feel that their health and/or safety could be impacted by climate change.
Sustainability has a growing role in shopper decision making

  • 81% of South African consumers feel sustainability is more important to them than it was two years ago
  • 58% only buy what they need to avoid waste
  • 86% believe that it is important for companies to act on reducing their environmental footprint
  • 86% of global respondents stated they were likely to choose a particular retailer if they offered a wider assortment of sustainable options in store

While most consumers are taking some action in their lives to live more sustainability, with one in two taking their own shopping bags, avoiding waste (58%) and minimising electricity usage (56%), consumers say that cost (45%), access (45%) and a lack of clarity (27%) stop them from adopting more sustainable lifestyles.

These findings appeared in 'The Changing Climate of Sustainability', a new global report focused on the impact of climate change on the consumer-packaged goods industry.

The study finds that two emerging drivers – the role of governance in mandating sustainability and the exploding costs of climate change on value chains – are creating an outlook of rapid change across the next 5–10 years that will force companies, manufacturers, brands, and retailers to transform and commit to real sustainable business models.

The analysis also highlighted the following specifically for South African consumers:

  • 86% of consumers say companies should be mandated to show full transparency of their supply chain so shoppers can make informed choices
  • Of those consumers that said sustainability is more important, 65% said it was because it's in the news all the time and 61% because they are seeing more pollution and waste around them.
  • 49% of consumers say living sustainably is important for society and they try to make sustainable choices when they can
  • 78% say they would stop buying products from a company that had been found guilty of greenwashing, highlighting the importance of trust and transparency not only in communications but in the whole supply chain.

NielsenIQ South Africa managing director Ged Nooy says: “Consumers around the globe are more committed to sustainability but have found it difficult to make daily decisions that support true sustainability impacts. They want help to live and consume in a sustainable way that aligns with other daily pressures and they also think that the responsibility to lead sustainability lies with retailers and manufacturers. We are now at a tipping point, where companies that have been proactive and genuine about climate action will be at a massive advantage as industries scramble to meet requirements and mandated sustainable efforts.”

“We anticipate a great deal of scrambling from companies that now realise it's crunch time. They will look for easy wins in the short-term but the gamechanger is the requirement to report and validate their footprint and gain visibility of emissions and resource use across their whole value chain. This will require a long-term shift and for many a departure from how they currently operate,“ comments Nooy.

Further information can be found in this article on NielsenIQ.com. 

About NielsenIQ

NielsenIQ, a global information services company, delivers the gold standard in consumer and retail measurement, through the most connected, complete, and actionable understanding of the evolving global, omnichannel consumer. NielsenIQ is the source of confidence for the industries we serve and the pioneer defining the next century of consumer and retail measurement. Our data, connected insights, and predictive analytics optimize the performance of CPG and retail companies, bringing them closer to the communities they serve and helping to power their growth.
NielsenIQ, an Advent International portfolio company, has operations in 90+ markets, covering more than 90% of the world’s population. For more information, visit NielsenIQ.com.

NextOptions
NielsenIQ
A global information service company that delivers the most connected and complete understanding of the evolving omni, global consumer marketplace across 100+ countries.
Read more: Ged Nooy, NielsenIQ South Africa

Related

Source: Supplied
Are SA's promo-hungry shoppers in a state of economic denial?19 Oct 2022
Image supplied. Food inflation remains a thorn in the side of consumers
Food inflation a thorn in SA consumers' side18 Aug 2022
'Pay for play' consumer panels are not in the best interest of SA's retail sector
NielsenIQ'Pay for play' consumer panels are not in the best interest of SA's retail sector4 Aug 2022
Price crisis sees SA shoppers reach tipping point of affordability
Price crisis sees SA shoppers reach tipping point of affordability27 Jul 2022
Traditional trade triumphs at the tills
NielsenIQTraditional trade triumphs at the tills15 Jun 2022
Fresh data highlights 109% rise in online bread sales
NielsenIQFresh data highlights 109% rise in online bread sales3 Jun 2022
South African retail racks up R516bn in annual sales
South African retail racks up R516bn in annual sales12 May 2022
South Africa's significant shopping shifts and the data that found them
NielsenIQSouth Africa's significant shopping shifts and the data that found them20 Apr 2022

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz