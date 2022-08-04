'Pay for play' consumer panels are not int he best interest of SA's retail sector

Benchmark consumer panel provider NielsenIQ South Africa has undertaken an in-depth analysis of the effects of social grants and panel financial incentives on consumer buying patterns which MD Ged Nooy reports has revealed some interesting results...

The true value of any research panel is its people, namely the consumers who are the heartbeat of its rich and insightful data. Unfortunately, they can also be one of its biggest weaknesses as they are subject to the daily realities that confront them at the tills.

Ged Nooy, MD of NielsenIQ

The onset of the Covid-19 pandemic has led to an even greater economic strain on these panel members as they have faced job losses and an unprecedented squeeze on their wallets. This saw the introduction of the government grant scheme in 2020 that was subsequently extended as a means of supporting South Africa’s economic recovery.

Against this backdrop, NielsenIQ wanted to gauge the effect of this additional financial flow into consumer pockets and the resultant impact on their monthly purchase patterns which saw us conducting a survey of 2,026 consumers.

The impact of the social grant on spending

What we found is that 50% of surveyed households received a social grant and that on average each household received an average of two grants. In terms of the specific impact of the social grant on purchase patterns, what became clear is that the grant pay-out led to consumers changing their shopping behaviour and has led to growth in household consumption and spending.

In fact, there has been a substantial increase in spending seen across all LSM groups and while we see much lower increases in volumes (units sold) with LSM 9-10 showing a 9% decline in units, LSM 1-4 has grown by a substantial 12%. So while shopping trips are still dropping, baskets sizes are rising with LSM 1-4 driving the trend as a result of grants.

Financial incentives that impact behaviour

However, despite the massive impact a grant of R350 has on the buying behaviour of households, some behaviour tracking panels continue to financially incentivise participants which begs the question of how much additional impact these monetary rewards are having on their buying patterns and resultant consumer panel responses?

After 55 years in the South African market, we are always trying to negate these challenges by exerting as little influence as possible over the 4,000 households in our consumer panel. So while competitors have become active on social media promoting sizeable financial incentives to participants, we have remained steadfast in our belief that monetary compensation may boost panel sizes but it does not ultimately lead to the most robust panel participation.

Overall, we offer a fully encompassing, benchmark panel solution that provides a true read of the market and a real reflection of market share and performance. We also continue to believe that you can’t improve what you don’t measure and that the future growth of the South African manufacturing and retail sector lies in solid and robust benchmark data, that can stand on its own, under any level of scrutiny or evaluation.



