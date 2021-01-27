NielsenIQ tracks effect of Covid vaccine on shopper mindsets

Economies around the world have been impacted by Covid-19 and vaccines have been touted as the fix to return to pre-pandemic economic stability. However, more than half (53%) of surveyed consumers around the world said they won't take an approved Covid-19 vaccine immediately when it's available, according to a survey from NielsenIQ. These survey results highlight consumer hesitation toward immediately changing spending habits even as the rollout gains ground.





click to enlarge

Dissemination of approved vaccines provides hope, but economic recovery requires a rebound from the deeply cautious approach that many consumers have taken toward spending during the pandemic. For the most part, wide availability of the vaccine will give some consumers the confidence to increase their spending level - for example, 17% expect to spend more on groceries, compared with 12% who will spend less and the vast majority who will spend the same. Yet, to date, 71% of consumers have been consciously watching what they now spend because of the impact of Covid-19, suggesting significant ground to make up in reversing consumer habits and attitudes as the world embarks on achieving herd immunity.



“The conversation surrounding the vaccine has been dominated by logistics: drug administration approvals, the speed of production rates, countries vying to secure enough doses to vaccinate their populations, and most recently concerns around scaling and speeding up the rollout in countries around the world,” said Scott McKenzie, Global Intelligence Leader, NielsenIQ. “Confidence levels around the vaccines and the desire to take the vaccines certainly may change as countries begin more concerted rollouts and deliver education campaigns around the vaccines. But clear signals indicate that the arrival of vaccines won’t automatically flip a switch to put the world back on its pre-Covid path.”



Health concerns remain prominent even when vaccines become available, as more than half of global consumers lack the confidence to dine out (54%), attend live sporting events (61%) or travel overseas (66%) even upon confirmation of the timing when they personally could receive a vaccine.



Interestingly, in South Africa, more than half of consumers (53%) are confident about returning to work versus the global average of 48%. The reality is, however, that overall financial challenges still loom large, with nearly half of local consumers (51%) saying they won’t be confident in their personal finances when they learn the timing of getting vaccinated versus the 48% global average.



Source: The NielsenIQ Customized Intelligence Survey Unlocking Recessionary Consumption, was fielded from 14 December 2020 to 11 January 2021 and surveyed more than 11,000 consumers across 15 countries, including Australia, Canada, France, Germany, India, Japan, Mexico, Russia, South Africa, Spain, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK and US.





