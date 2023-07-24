Mitchum South Africa announces supplier sponsorship of the Netball World cup 2023

Mitchum South Africa, one of the leading personal care brands in South Africa, known for their Triple Odor Defense™ deodorant products, is proud to announce that the brand will be the official deodorant supplier at the highly anticipated Netball World Cup 2023 taking place in Cape Town this year. The prestigious international tournament will take place from 28 July to 6 August 2023 and will bring together the finest netball players from around the globe to compete for the ultimate title.

As a brand that champions active lifestyles and encourages individuals to push their limits, Mitchum South Africa is thrilled to support the Netball World Cup 2023, which celebrates athleticism, teamwork, and passion. By partnering with this remarkable event, Mitchum aims to inspire individuals to embrace their active journeys and achieve their personal best, both on and off the netball court knowing they are protected against odour caused by heat, motion, and stress.

Netball is a sport that embodies determination, resilience, and unity, and it resonates deeply with the values that the Mitchum brand holds dear. Through this sponsorship, Mitchum is committed to promoting inclusivity, empowerment, and the development of women's sports worldwide. The brand recognises the extraordinary skill and dedication of netball players, and it is honoured to contribute to the growth and visibility of the sport.

Mitchum's sponsorship of the Netball World Cup 2023 will include a range of exciting initiatives and activations designed to enhance the overall experience for players, fans, and netball enthusiasts alike. The brand will engage with spectators through an interactive fan zone, where attendees can receive product samples, and participate in various activities.

"Our partnership with the Netball World Cup 2023 marks a significant milestone for Mitchum South Africa as we align ourselves with one of the most prestigious sporting events in the world," said Heather Goate, marketing director at Revlon South Africa, where Mitchum is one of the organisation’s portfolio brands. "We are excited to support the exceptional athletes competing at the tournament and to contribute to the growth and recognition of women's sports globally. Through our official deodorant sponsorship, we aim to inspire individuals to embrace an active lifestyle, celebrate their achievements, and reach for new heights."

More about Mitchum

Mitchum is a leading personal care brand specialising in antiperspirants and deodorants that boasts Triple Odor Defence™ technology and offers users 48HR protection against odour caused by heat, motion, and stress. With a range of high-performance products, Mitchum is committed to helping individuals feel confident and fresh as they pursue their active lifestyles. The brand's innovative formulas provide long-lasting protection and are trusted by millions of consumers worldwide.

More about World Netball

World Netball is the sole internationally recognised governing body for netball affiliated to the Association of Recognised International Sports Federations (ARISF), receiving funding from the International Olympic Committee.

World Netball creates a better world through netball, inspiring netballers to embrace opportunities and achieve their potential. Netball is played in more than 100 countries around the world with 79 National Netball Associations affiliated to World Netball. The associations are grouped into five regions – Africa Netball, Americas Netball, Asia Netball, Europe Netball and Oceania Netball – each with a respective Regional Federation. Regional Federations are an integral part of the global governance structure and assist in the development and implementation of World Netball’s strategy to grow, to play, to inspire, policies and the development of the sport in their respective regions.

The Netball World Cup (NWC), previously known as the World Netball Championships is netball’s flagship event owned by World Netball, and it brings together the top 16 teams in the world every four years. The hosts of the NWC automatically qualify for the competition, as well as the top five teams in the World Netball World Rankings on the date of qualification. The remaining 10 teams are decided through qualifiers in World Netball’s 5 regions, as the top two teams from each qualifier will be invited by World Netball to compete at the NWC. The NWC, which first started in 1963, showcases netball around the world through a range of broadcast partners introducing Netball to a whole new audience.

World Netball Congress is also held alongside the event providing a global forum for Netball nations to come together, innovate, share ideas and celebrate women in sport. The Netball World Cup 2023 will be held in Cape Town, South Africa from 28 July to 6 August 2023 at the International Convention Centre.

For more information visit www.worldnetball.sport.

Isilumko Activate will represent Mitchum South Africa at the Netball World Cup 2023 as the brand's activations partner. Isilumko is an integrated marketing agency that also specialises in experiential marketing activations www.isilumko.co.za/isilumko-activate/



