Mpact celebrates 6 Gold Pack 2022 finalist positions

We are proud to announce that we have secured six finalist packaging products in the 2022 annual Gold Pack awards. Partnering with great brands, to jointly develop exceptional packaging products that contribute to our larger goal of creating a circular economy, is what drives our teams to continue focusing on excellence. By applying our collective knowledge, we deliver packaging that enjoys favourable on-shelf perceptions.
