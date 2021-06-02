New delights and a new look for Sasko Bake Mixes

Sasko’s new Red Velvet Bake Mix, a signature cake that should evoke as much excitement as the first slice of cake placed on a plate will now be easy to whip up and bake in the comfort of your home. This delicious and easy to bake mix is versatile and is equally well received as a cupcake or even as a cake pop.
The new Sasko Sweet Dough Mix is an equally tasty and versatile offering. It’s a welcome shortcut for busy cooks who are hankering after vetkoek, doughnuts or delicious juicy koeksisters. This indulgent memory trip in a bite tastes just as good as the fresh doughnuts Ouma used to serve over weekends – or when mom wasn’t watching.
In addition to the two new flavours, Sasko Bake Mixes packaging has also received a makeover and features clean lines, with Sasko’s signature Seshweshwe-inspired print, which speaks to our South African Heritage.
The Sasko Bake Mix range also features Vanilla Flavoured Bake Mix, Chocolate Flavoured Bake Mix, Bran Bake Mix, Scone Bake Mix and a very handy Pancake, Flapjack and Waffle Mix. There is something for everyone and thanks to Sasko, it’s simply a case of adding a handful of extra ingredients to satisfy that craving.
Care isn't always easy but it's a powerful act that can make the world a better place. That's the message of Sasko's heartwarming new TV commercial, "Taste the Care"...
Recipes: Sweet Dough Ring Donuts Ingredients:
500g Sasko Sweet Dough Bake Mix
90g butter
Two extra large eggs
125ml milk
125ml boiling water
5ml vanilla essence
10g instant dry yeast
Vegetable oil for fryingMethod:
1. Add butter to boiling water in a mixing bowl and cool.
2. Add eggs and vanilla essence to the butter mixture and mix.
3. Add milk and mix.
4. Add bake mix, yeast and make a dough.
5. Close the dough with cling wrap and allow to rise for approximately one hour.
6. Roll into thick coil and cut, shape into donuts and allow to rise again until preferred height.
7. Once oil has heated, place ring donut in oil and fry until golden brown.
Sweet Dough Vetkoek Ingredients:
500g Sasko Sweet Dough Bake Mix
10g instant dry yeast
350ml lukewarm water
Vegetable oilMethod
1. Mix bake mix and yeast in a large mixing bowl by hand.
2. Add the lukewarm water and make a dough.
3. Close the dough with cling wrap and allow to rise for approximately one hour.
4. Roll into a small round shape or preferred size.
5. Once oil has heated, place vetkoek in oil and fry until golden brown.
Red Velvet Cake Pops Ingredients:
One Sasko Red Velvet Baked Cake
200g white cooking chocolate
Cake pop sticks
75g butter/margarine
½ tsp vanilla essence
150g icing sugarMethod:
1. Add one 18cm layer cake to a large bowl and crumble until it resembles fine crumbs.
2. For buttercream: Soften butter and add the icing sugar and vanilla essence. Mix well until all is blended.
3. Add in buttercream a little at a time until cake is moist, still slightly crumbly
and can hold a ball shape.
4. Roll into balls.
5. Melt at least three blocks of white cooking chocolate in the microwave.
6. Dip the tip of the cake pop sticks into white chocolate and insert into cake balls.
7. Freeze for 20 minutes.
8. Melt the remaining chocolate in a microwave-proof bowl.
9. Carefully dip the cake balls into the chocolate until covered.
10. Swirl and tap gently to let the excess chocolate drip off.
11. Decorate with sprinkles while the chocolate is still soft.
Red Velvet Cupcakes Ingredients:
500g Sasko Red Velvet Bake Mix
Two extra large eggs
90ml milk
80ml water
160ml vegetable oilMethod:
1. Preheat the oven to 180°C.
2. Beat oil, milk, water and eggs together with a whisk in a mixing bowl.
3. Add the bake mix to the egg mixture.
4. Mix with an electric beater (low speed) or by hand with a whisk for one minute.
5. Equally divide cupcake batter into a well-greased mun pan with cupcake holders.
6. Bake for 20-25 minutes.
7. Once cooled down, decorate with desired icing and decorations.