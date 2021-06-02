FMCG Company news South Africa

Menu

Top stories

More Top stories news...Submit news

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
  • Forbes Africa announces 30 Under 30 for 2021
    Showcasing the continent's talent pipeline, Forbes Africa has released its annual 30 Under 30 list, as a special June/July issue that's out on shelves now. It marks the seventh edition of the list featuring Africans under the age of 30 who are innovative entrepreneurs, tech geeks, sports stars and influential creatives leading a pandemic-hit Africa.
  • #MarketingMastermind: The creative brains behind the One Day in Cape Town and the Western Cape campaign
    This month's Marketing Masterminds are Danny Pinch, executive creative director of digital at the King James Group, and Jean Scheltema, head of marketing and communications at Wesgro. They discuss the 'One Day in Cape Town and the Western Cape' campaign. Issued by Facebook
  • SA moves to adjusted Covid-19 Alert Level 2
    South Africa has moved to Adjusted Alert Level 2 today to combat the rising number of Covid-19 infections in some regions of the country.
Show more

Retail jobs

More...Submit a jobOpen account
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad

Africa

More...Submit news
Business services

Covid-19

Advertise on Bizcommunity
Enquire

Subscribe to industry newsletters

New delights and a new look for Sasko Bake Mixes

2 Jun 2021
Issued by: Black River Football Club
Much-loved South African household brand Sasko has announced the launch of two new flavour variants in its popular Sasko Bake Mix range: Red Velvet and Sweet Dough.

Sasko’s new Red Velvet Bake Mix, a signature cake that should evoke as much excitement as the first slice of cake placed on a plate will now be easy to whip up and bake in the comfort of your home. This delicious and easy to bake mix is versatile and is equally well received as a cupcake or even as a cake pop.


The new Sasko Sweet Dough Mix is an equally tasty and versatile offering. It’s a welcome shortcut for busy cooks who are hankering after vetkoek, doughnuts or delicious juicy koeksisters. This indulgent memory trip in a bite tastes just as good as the fresh doughnuts Ouma used to serve over weekends – or when mom wasn’t watching.

In addition to the two new flavours, Sasko Bake Mixes packaging has also received a makeover and features clean lines, with Sasko’s signature Seshweshwe-inspired print, which speaks to our South African Heritage.

The Sasko Bake Mix range also features Vanilla Flavoured Bake Mix, Chocolate Flavoured Bake Mix, Bran Bake Mix, Scone Bake Mix and a very handy Pancake, Flapjack and Waffle Mix. There is something for everyone and thanks to Sasko, it’s simply a case of adding a handful of extra ingredients to satisfy that craving.

Sasko unveils new TVC celebrating 90 years of being SA's Caring Expert Baker

Care isn't always easy but it's a powerful act that can make the world a better place. That's the message of Sasko's heartwarming new TV commercial, "Taste the Care"...

Issued by Black River Football Club 9 Jul 2020


For more information on Sasko, visit the website or follow Sasko on Facebook and Instagram for news and inspiration.

#SaskoBakeMixes
#DeliciouslyEasy

Recipes:

Sweet Dough Ring Donuts

Ingredients:

500g Sasko Sweet Dough Bake Mix
90g butter
Two extra large eggs
125ml milk
125ml boiling water
5ml vanilla essence
10g instant dry yeast
Vegetable oil for frying

Method:

1. Add butter to boiling water in a mixing bowl and cool.
2. Add eggs and vanilla essence to the butter mixture and mix.
3. Add milk and mix.
4. Add bake mix, yeast and make a dough.
5. Close the dough with cling wrap and allow to rise for approximately one hour.
6. Roll into thick coil and cut, shape into donuts and allow to rise again until preferred height.
7. Once oil has heated, place ring donut in oil and fry until golden brown.


Sweet Dough Vetkoek


Ingredients:

500g Sasko Sweet Dough Bake Mix
10g instant dry yeast
350ml lukewarm water
Vegetable oil

Method

1. Mix bake mix and yeast in a large mixing bowl by hand.
2. Add the lukewarm water and make a dough.
3. Close the dough with cling wrap and allow to rise for approximately one hour.
4. Roll into a small round shape or preferred size.
5. Once oil has heated, place vetkoek in oil and fry until golden brown.


Red Velvet Cake Pops


Ingredients:

One Sasko Red Velvet Baked Cake
200g white cooking chocolate
Cake pop sticks
75g butter/margarine
½ tsp vanilla essence
150g icing sugar

Method:

1. Add one 18cm layer cake to a large bowl and crumble until it resembles fine crumbs.
2. For buttercream: Soften butter and add the icing sugar and vanilla essence. Mix well until all is blended.
3. Add in buttercream a little at a time until cake is moist, still slightly crumbly
and can hold a ball shape.
4. Roll into balls.
5. Melt at least three blocks of white cooking chocolate in the microwave.
6. Dip the tip of the cake pop sticks into white chocolate and insert into cake balls.
7. Freeze for 20 minutes.
8. Melt the remaining chocolate in a microwave-proof bowl.
9. Carefully dip the cake balls into the chocolate until covered.
10. Swirl and tap gently to let the excess chocolate drip off.
11. Decorate with sprinkles while the chocolate is still soft.


Red Velvet Cupcakes


Ingredients:

500g Sasko Red Velvet Bake Mix
Two extra large eggs
90ml milk
80ml water
160ml vegetable oil

Method:

1. Preheat the oven to 180°C.
2. Beat oil, milk, water and eggs together with a whisk in a mixing bowl.
3. Add the bake mix to the egg mixture.
4. Mix with an electric beater (low speed) or by hand with a whisk for one minute.
5. Equally divide cupcake batter into a well-greased mun pan with cupcake holders.
6. Bake for 20-25 minutes.
7. Once cooled down, decorate with desired icing and decorations.



Black River Football Club
Black River Football Club is a full-service advertising agency located in Johannesburg, South Africa.
Comment

Related

Black River Football ClubSasko Low GI range with added ingredients and care just in time for summer!21 Oct 2020
Building a brand purpose beyond a TV ad message10 Jul 2020
Black River Football ClubSasko unveils new TVC celebrating 90 years of being SA's Caring Expert Baker9 Jul 2020
A day in the lockdown life of The Jupiter Drawing Room's managing and strategy director Michelle Beh30 Apr 2020
Techsys DigitalSasko connects communities through WhatsApp in best #MzansiBread search14 Feb 2020
PepsiCo eyes growth in Africa with $1.7bn Pioneer Foods acquisition19 Jul 2019
Marketplace Africa explores Pioneer Foods' growth strategy16 Jul 2018
Viral video success in 201820 Feb 2018

News


Show more
Let's do Biz