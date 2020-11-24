Vita Go Beverages introduces biodegradable bottles

Biodegradable Future is pleased to announce that Vita Go Beverages will be rolling out with Biodegradable Future Bottles. The companies are at the forefront of their industry and this alliance further strengthens the companies product offering while keeping health and sustainability at the top of the brands focus.

Only 9% of all plastic waste ever produced has been recycled. About 12% has been incinerated, while the rest - 79% - has accumulated in landfills, dumps or the natural environment.



Microorganisms are naturally attracted to carbon, a compound that plastic contains. However, the carbon strains in plastic (polymers) are too long making them impossible for microbes to break them down. Our additive changes the DNA of regular plastic to make it easily biodegrade when it comes into contact with microbes in landfills, soil and oceans.



By 2050 plastic could emit 56 billion tonnes of greenhouse gas emissions, as much as 14% of the earth's remaining carbon budget. By 2100, it will emit 260 billion tonnes, more than half of the carbon budget.



Leviticus Bentley, CEO of Vita Go Beverages, says: "Our company is very happy to announce Vita Go's collaboration with Biodegradable Future. We are now able offer a truly authentic Vitamin Water that has far more sustainable packaging than any other bottle on the market. At Vita Go our purpose is to deliver the best tasting, healthiest beverages for people to enjoy. Now we are able to add one of the most sustainable packaging solutions in the world. It's a dream come true for our team."



Dean Lynch, president of Biodegradable Future, adds: "We have always admired Vita Go Beverages and their brand ethos. They are one of the very few beverage companies in the world that offer a genuine vitamin water, through their innovative cap technology. We are delighted Vita Go has once again pioneered their way forward, now offering a much more sustainable packaging solution for their healthy minded customers and the rest of the planet"



The companies have signed long-term agreements and plan on delivering both domestically and internationally.



About Biodegradable Future



Biodegradable Future is a lead supplier of plastic additives that are changing the way we work with plastic. We have developed an additive for plastic that will naturally biodegrade when it ends up in a landfill, ocean or soil. The additive does not compromise the plastic goods physical characteristics and also doesn’t negatively impact the recycling process. Microorganisms are naturally attracted to carbon, a compound that plastic contains. However, the carbon strains in plastic (polymers) are too long making them impossible for microbes to break them down. Our additive changes the DNA of regular plastic to make it easily biodegradable when it comes into contact with microbes in landfills, soil and oceans.



About Vita Go Beverages



Vita Go's closures offer an innovative patented dosing cap that provides endless opportunities in beverage applications. Our Patented closure delivers a fresh dose of vitamins on demand while it having a stylish and functional design too. Vitamins, nutraceuticals & CBD are stored in the cap with a precise dose of formula in the chamber. Ingredients are only mixed with spring water at time of consumption thus making make a healthy and convenient Ready-To-Drink beverage.



