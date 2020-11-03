Willowton Group: Political Economic View of South Africa Webinar

Willowton Group recently hosted a webinar entitled 'Political Economic view of South Africa'. Reputable speakers Simon Freemantle, Shireen Darmalingham and Andrea du Plessis addressed those online with their views based on research. The webinar took place on 29 October 2020.
If you would like to receive the recording of the webinar, please contact Willowton’s publicist, Shirley Williams on az.oc.smailliwyelrihs@yelrihs and she will send it to you. Shirley’s cell number is 083 303 1663.
Willowton Group has been in operation since 1970 and has grown to become one of Africa's leading FMCG manufacturers. The company produces consumer household brands that provide quality, nutrition and hygiene they require every day.
