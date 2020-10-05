Visit Covid-19 news, #LockdownLessons, links and sacoronavirus.co.za

Willowton Group hosts edible oil webinar

5 Oct 2020
Issued by: Willowton Group
The Willowton Group held an oil market webinar on Monday, 21 September 2020.
During the webinar, Dirk Daniel of Seaboard discussed the South African oil seeds market. While Thomas Mielke focused on the demand, supply and the outlook for the future.

Watch the webinar here:



Willowton GroupWillowton Group has been in operation since 1970 and has grown to become one of Africa's leading FMCG manufacturers. The company produces consumer household brands that provide quality, nutrition and hygiene they require every day.
