Hall's Retail paints a new picture for contractors

Hall's Retail has a new feather in its cap, this after the business recently became the first preferred multibrand stockist for Dulux Paint in South Africa!
Hall's Retail has always prided itself on customer service and forward thinking, and with this new merit, contractors are now able to purchase the full range of Dulux products directly from the store in Pietermaritzburg.
"We are privileged to be affiliated with Dulux and look forward to assisting contractors with all their painting needs. The Dulux brand has stood the test of time in the world of architecture and engineering and we are pleased to be able to offer this service to contractors," said Martin Hall, director of Hall's Retail.
Being stockists of both decorative and industrial paints, any large contractor with an existing account with Dulux can purchase their required goods from Hall's Retail directly and receive an invoice on behalf of Dulux.
"As a multi-brand stockist, Hall's Retail eliminates the hassle of shopping at a number of different stores to find all the products needed for a project," added Hall.
Another way to view the Dulux range is via the Dulux Visualiser App. This easy-to-use app enables you pick a colour from anywhere around you, and with augmented reality technology, it then generates a live view of your space as if you had painted it. It then finds the closest match to the 1,200 Dulux colours and allows you to save the match as a video or photo so that you can share with your family and friends to help make a decision.
"The range of Dulux products that Hall's Retail is now stocking will cater for all your decorative paint needs and professional painting contractors' needs. Choosing a colour couldn't be easier," said Sharon Hanon, retail account manager East Coast sales for Dulux.
"Visit Hall's to experience the newly installed Dulux Retail Colour Collection and download the Dulux Visualiser App to experience choice of colour in the comfort of your home or office. Dulux is confident Martin and the Hall's Retail team will take your paint experience to the next level," added Hanson.
For more information about Hall's Retail, contact (033) 394 3976, email moc.liatersllah@selas
or visit www.hallsretail.com