Gallagher Convention Centre drive-through liquor store

Gallagher Convention Centre is now conveniently offering a drive-through liquor store at retail prices.

We do not accommodate pedestrians



No alcohol will be sold to persons under the age of 18



No consumption will be allowed on the premises



Do not drink and drive



We only offer card facilities



Sanitizer will be readily available



Please, wear your mask at all times when interacting with the staff

This store will be open Monday to Thursday at 9am- 5pm.It’s as easy as pulling into the liquor store on 19 Richards Drive, placing your order, paying by card and collecting.All this without leaving your vehicle.Please note: