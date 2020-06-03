Visit Covid-19 news, links and sacoronavirus.co.za

FMCG Company news South Africa

Menu

Top stories

More Top stories news...Submit news

Retail jobs

More...Submit a jobOpen account
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad

Africa

More...Submit news

Covid-19

Advertise on Bizcommunity
Enquire

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Gallagher Convention Centre drive-through liquor store

Issued by: Gallagher Convention Centre
Gallagher Convention Centre is now conveniently offering a drive-through liquor store at retail prices.
click to enlarge

This store will be open Monday to Thursday at 9am- 5pm.

It’s as easy as pulling into the liquor store on 19 Richards Drive, placing your order, paying by card and collecting.

All this without leaving your vehicle.

Please note:
  • We do not accommodate pedestrians
  • No alcohol will be sold to persons under the age of 18
  • No consumption will be allowed on the premises
  • Do not drink and drive
  • We only offer card facilities
  • Sanitizer will be readily available
  • Please, wear your mask at all times when interacting with the staff


Gallagher Convention Centre's press office

Gallagher Convention CentreSouth Africa's premier multi-purpose conference and exhibition destination.
About Us | News | Contact
Comment

News


Show more

All rights reserved. Copyright © 2020. Republish permission. ADSL & Web hosting proudly provided by Afrihost. Bizcommunity.com, its sponsors, contributors and advertisers disclaim all liability for any loss, damage, injury or expense that might arise from the use of, or reliance upon, the services contained herein. Privacy policy, Terms of Use, PAIA.

Let's do Biz