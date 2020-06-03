Gallagher Convention Centre drive-through liquor store

This store will be open Monday to Thursday at 9am- 5pm.
It’s as easy as pulling into the liquor store on 19 Richards Drive, placing your order, paying by card and collecting.
All this without leaving your vehicle.
Please note:
- We do not accommodate pedestrians
- No alcohol will be sold to persons under the age of 18
- No consumption will be allowed on the premises
- Do not drink and drive
- We only offer card facilities
- Sanitizer will be readily available
- Please, wear your mask at all times when interacting with the staff