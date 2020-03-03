FMCG Company news South Africa

A diamond giveaway for a diamond jubilee

Issued by: Pyrotec
The 60th anniversary of Queen Elizabeth's reign, or 'diamond jubilee', was a national celebration in the UK. While many well-known consumer brands attempted to link their promotional activity to this historic event, few did it with more extravagance than the luxury ready-made dessert brand Gü.
Gü’s on-pack promotion gave away a diamond necklace every day for 60 days to mark the occasion. To participate in the competition, consumers had to visit the Gü Facebook page and enter the variable code they found hidden on the Fix-a-Form® promotional booklet label’s base label. This provided the promotion with the benefit of driving traffic to the brand’s website and creating social media engagement.

The six-page promotional label, with its parallel fold and perforation for easy opening, was automatically applied to the dessert pack.

About Pyrotec

Pyrotec is a privately-owned South African company that specialises in providing innovative, top-quality product identification solutions. The company’s extensive service offering includes on-pack product identification solutions – including self-adhesive label systems, coding and labelling equipment – as well as financing, and cloud-based brand protection, track and trace and consumer engagement services. Founded on a dedication to quality, operational reliability and excellent service, the Cape Town-based company has a national footprint with centres in major cities across the country. With more than 50 years’ experience, Pyrotec has two brands operating under its ambit: Pyrotec PackMedia, which includes Pyrotec PackVerifi; and Pyrotec PackMark, including Pyrotec Finance. This proudly independent company is headed up by managing director, Rowan Beattie. For more information, visit www.packmedia.co.za.



Pyrotec Pyrotec specialises in industry-leading product identification solutions. Our extensive service offering includes a comprehensive range of coding and labelling equipment, on-pack identification, informational and promotional devices, and self-adhesive products for offices and homes.
