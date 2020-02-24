SA's first locally produced non-alcoholic distilled botanical products

After launching South Africa's first distilled alcohol-free botanical spirits in 2018, Vermont Vergin SA launched two ready-to-drink (RTD) botanical cocktails at the end of 2019.
Bloom Virgin Cosmo & Limón Virgin Mojito, both 330ml, taste just like their alcoholic namesakes but with no alcohol, no added sugar or sweeteners, no artificial colours or flavours and no preservatives.
These 100% natural small-batch produced craft sodas are poised to disrupt the way consumers think about adult non-alcoholic beverages and are specifically designed for mindful, adventurous drinkers looking for the convenience of an RTD without compromising quality, taste or health benefits.
Cranberries are great at lowering your heart rate and blood pressure and are fantastic for gut health and detoxifying your liver and kidneys. Lavender, well-known for its calming properties, means this Virgin Cosmo will help you take the edge off without the hangover. Added benefits come from vitamin C in the citrus, which boosts immunity, and mint that adds energising refreshment and mental clarity. These jam-packed-with-goodness, guilt-free cocktails can be enjoyed anywhere and at any time.
To complete the look and feel of Vermont’s latest Bloom Virgin Cosmo and Limón Virgin Mojito 330ml RTD alcohol-free botanical cocktail offerings, Pyrotec PackMedia digitally printed the bottles’ 70 x 144.5mm body and 65.5 x 100.5mm neck labels on its Durst Tau 330 RSC digital press and finished them on its ABG Digicon Series 3 Finishing Machine.
The elegantly finished floral designed body and neck labels with gold foiling and a matt finish complete the look and feel Vermont wanted for these premium products.
The highest level of print production was required to achieve the design’s fine foiling requirements. As cold foiling was not an option because of the intricate design, a creative approach was employed using metalised polypropylene with a yellow print overlay to accommodate the gold foiling, as well as providing moisture-control for refrigeration conditions. The matt varnish on the labels adds a soft, elegant overall finish. About Pyrotec
