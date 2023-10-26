Make way for the digital humans

Let's be clear - I'm not referring to Gen Y or Gen Z, nor am I referring to the next step in the evolution of digital nomads, or your virtual presence in the metaverse. Rather, I am referring to a distinctive blend of art and technology that has the potential to transform the marketing and advertising industry.

In a time when grabbing consumer attention is harder than ever, imagine if your brand could use a virtual entity that's always active, never ages, and perfectly embodies your brand's personality. Enter the realm of digital humans, where they mimic the looks, actions, and communication skills of real people. These digital humans aren't just eye-catching avatars; they also possess the mental capacity to engage in live conversations and comprehend information.

Understanding digital humans: Basic definition, concepts, and importance

At the intersection of AI and computer graphics, digital humans are lifelike virtual beings that capture the essence of human emotions and interactions. They go beyond basic chatbots, combining art, science, and branding to enable personalised interactions at unprecedented levels.

With the digital landscape getting crowded, brands are constantly looking for innovative ways to interact with their audience. Digital humans provide a solution: a consistent, controlled, yet dynamic brand ambassador available 24/7. They merge the efficiency of AI with the human touch, offering personalised and emotive interactions at scale.

The evolution of digital humans: A brief overview

In the early days of computing, chatbots like Eliza (1966) were mere text-based programs that mimicked human-like conversation. Fast forward to the 1990s and 2000s, and we witnessed the evolution of virtual assistants like Microsoft's Clippy and Apple's Siri. While they did not resemble humans, they were early attempts at providing human-like assistance.

The breakthrough came with advancements in AI and computer graphics processing. High-definition 3D rendering in programs like Unreal Engine, motion capture, and natural language processing has created hyper-realistic characters. However, today's digital humans are beyond just graphics. Thanks to advanced machine learning algorithms, they can now engage in empathetic interactions.

How digital humans are reshaping marketing and advertising

As we stand, digital humans have begun permeating sectors from entertainment to customer service. In the gaming world, they are being used as intelligent non-player characters, adding depth and realism to player interactions.

In branding, the adaptability of digital humans heralds limitless possibilities, whether it's a virtual brand ambassador tailored for different demographics or a multilingual digital spokesperson breaking linguistic barriers.

Imagine the magnitude of personalisation when a digital brand ambassador addresses your customer by name, remembers past interactions, and provides real-time, relevant messaging. Digital humans promise scalability without the constraints of human endorsers, paving the way for global campaigns with local nuances.

Take, for instance, the banking sector. Early adopters are making use of digital humans as customer service agents, guiding customers through loan processes, answering queries, even understanding and reacting to human emotions, and providing a tailored banking experience.

Ethical design: Navigating the challenges and implications of AI technology

As with any groundbreaking technology, there are ethical challenges to consider.

Consent and privacy: Users must be aware that they are interacting with a digital entity and must understand how their data is used and stored.

Avoiding bias: Frameworks must ensure that interactions are free from racial, gender, or cultural biases that reinforce stereotypes.

Emotional manipulation: Content designers must ensure genuine interactions and avoid linguistic applications that can manipulate users’ feelings for commercial gain.

Economic and social implications: Widespread adoption of digital humans may impact jobs, mitigating these societal impacts is part of responsible design.



The road ahead: Preparing for a future shaped by digital humans

As AI and graphics technology continue their meteoric rise, the ubiquity of digital humans is a foregone conclusion. For marketers, it is important to stay informed, invest in understanding this technology, and strategise its seamless integration into brand narratives.

The digital revolution waits for no one. As digital humans usher in a new epoch, the clarion call is clear: adapt, or be left behind. Brands that harness this transformative force with foresight and ethics will thrive and redefine the marketing landscape.



