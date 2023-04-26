The rise of the virtual influencer - globally and in Africa

Human 'influencers' have been around since ancient times when kings and queens became product endorsers. Some consider fashion legend Coco Chanel to be the first true media influencer of modern times, and Barbie to be the first globally beloved inanimate influencer. Today, with the boom of digital media and Artificial Intelligence (AI), it's no surprise that there is a new digital breed of influencer for the current times: the Virtual Influencer (VI).

Computer and AI-generated influencers are a trend worth exploring. We need to be cautious about the blurred lines and societal risks of AI, there are many brands successfully using VIs to do what hasn’t been possible before. I believe the times we live in calls for a pragmatic approach to the use of influencers – virtual or real – and that skilled influencer marketers can leverage the power of both to the benefit of their clients.

VIs are computer-generated fictional characters that have hyper-realistic characteristics and personalities. Behind them are faceless creators responsible for their look, personality, body language and fashion choices.

South Africa has its own share of VIs. Johannesburg-based AI company, The Avatar Company, have debuted three in SA, the most talked about being ‘Kim Zulu’, who has been featured in new campaigns for PUMA, Kangol, Mini Cooper and Mercedes Benz.

New possibilities with virtual influencers

Limitless potential

A VI does not come with the same limitations as a normal influencer. Their capabilities are endless. There is no downtime, they always look perfect, they never get sick, and are never stuck in any one place. They can ‘work’ anywhere and around the clock. For a travel campaign, for instance, they can easily turn their backdrop into any exotic setting. They don't incur travel and accommodation costs like their human counterparts.

Exclusivity

Traditional influencers may have scandals in their past and often work with multiple brands concurrently which becomes problematic. Virtual influencers can be created exclusively for a brand and their target market and live as long as the brand needs them to. Exclusivity with real influencers can get enormously expensive if they are required to become brand ambassadors for an extended period. VIs solve this problem.

Digital generation appeal

Virtual influencers make sense for the current generation of young people who never knew a life without the internet or digital media. Collaboration with a VI makes sense for brands targeting Millennials, Gen Zs and Gen Y’s. These are age groups immersed in technology. They are always seeking something new, exciting, and innovative that stands out. The popularity of VIs such as Lil Miquela, which has an audience of over 3 million followers, is a case in point.

High engagement rates

Perhaps surprisingly, VI’s typically have very active, engaged and interested communities. Lil Miquela has an engagement rate of 10%, which is exceedingly high compared to that of any other top influencer. Influencer marketing agencies usually aim for engagement rates of between 3-4%, and often have to settle for influencers with far lower engagement than that.

But let's get real about the risks too:

In her recent keynote speech at the SXSW conference, beloved real-life relationship guru and psychotherapist Esther Perel received a standing ovation when she noted the risks of building ‘relationships’ or seeking human-like engagement from virtual characters.

While somewhat flattered but mostly horrified that a fan turned her into a virtual relationship guru called aiEsther, Perel says she is willing to take the VI version of herself head-on to prove the value of speaking with a real human. Perel’s comments come against the backdrop of the rise of virtual intimacy or companionship, as society gets lonelier, and which ironically is creating more loneliness and feelings of betrayal in the human participants of those ‘relationships’.

Quite obviously, virtual figures lack the same level of authenticity and credibility compared to human influencers. Recent research indicates that only 12% of people would trust a VI more, or the same amount, as a normal influencer, and 45% would trust a VI depending on the context of the post. A VI can’t test the products they promote, whereas real word-of-mouth marketing is proven to be one of the most effective forms of marketing to get people to purchase a product. Consumers are wary of the risks of taking product advice from a machine.

In some instances, virtual people look so lifelike that they confuse humans. It’s vital that it is disclosed to an audience that they are following a virtual influencer. Lack of transparency can cause confusion and further break down any trust and authenticity that the VI may possess.

A final assessment

As a seasoned influencer relations manager, I believe there is a place in the world for VIs. My prediction is that virtual and human influencers will be used in conjunction on influencer marketing campaigns, each serving their own unique and necessary purpose. Due to their large audiences and high engagement rates, virtual influencers offer the perfect platform for brand and product awareness. Human Influencers have the trust and relationships with their audiences to take this brand awareness and convert it into monetary sales. Virtual influencers are not able to replace Human Influencers. I feel the combination of the two open up a powerful new foundation for influencer marketing.

Responsible creators and brands need to heed the call for the responsible use of AI, especially in the communications space. Transparency and integrity will be vital entering into this new era.

We shouldn’t leave all work to machines and virtual humans. I do however think that VIs can be put to good use, especially in the hands of skilled creators and marketers, who understand where VIs can add value and where it’s best to let real humans do the communicating and influencing.