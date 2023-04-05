Alice down the digital rabbit hole

"Only a few find the way, some don't recognize it when they do - some... don't ever want to."

Media fragmentation, the rise of internet connectivity, increasingly smarter phones, two recessions and a global pandemic later, it felt fitting to use a few quotes from Lewis Carol’s 'Alice in Wonderland' to give context to brands going down (and getting lost in) the ever-expanding, digital rabbit hole.

For most of my post-pandemic hybrid meetings, between clients and agencies (creative lead, digital media, digital content, influencer, omnichannel shopper and activations) – all 'in attendance', cameras optional and the occasional “you’re on mute", feels more like the mad hatters’ tea party than anything else.

While Alice got to go on a magical adventure and return to the world she had left, we don’t have the luxury of 'going back' to advertising’s Golden Age. We find ourselves in the time of digital with descriptions, hopes and expectations of channels being silver bullets and 'Eat Me' and 'Drink Me' standing in for decreasing budgets and increasing quarterly sales projections.

“Speak English!” said the Eaglet. “I don’t know the meaning of half those long words, and, what’s more, I don’t believe you do either!”

Digital terminology

The paradox of digital is that while you can serve millions of impressions targeted based on interests, location and time of day, it isn’t necessarily a metric to be impressed by. It’s easy for numbers to look impressive, but without context, they have no meaning, and without meaning, all you’ve created is an expensive report with figures on it.

And if that wasn’t sufficiently confusing, all digital KPIs are metrics, but not all metrics are KPIs. It’s a double-edged sword knowing that everything can be tracked, I used the example of impressions above. If you have a brand awareness objective, you want to know how many people have seen your ad.

An impression is how many times an ad has been seen, which is a metric that is good to know, but what is more important is the reach, how many individuals the ad has been served to. Reach would be your be your KPI (key performance indicator) because it correlates most directly to the objective of brand awareness i.e. making people aware of the brand. A hypothetical example of a single individual being served your ad a thousand times (1,000 impressions) won’t be as effective in increasing brand awareness as 250 people (reach) being served your ad four times (also 1,000 impressions).

Another area of perplexity is when a single metric name like conversion has a different meaning depending on your job description. A conversion metric, in the context of website conversion goals, makes sense to those who work in the backend of digital, but that has an entirely different meaning to clients, is website goal conversions. It is the difference between a user taking an action that has been allocated as a goal on the website such as downloading a brochure or filling in an enquiry form versus a client wanting to see how many people bought their product or service i.e. converted into a customer.

“You might just as well say,” added the March Hare, “that ‘I like what I get’ is the same thing as ‘I get what I like’!”

“You might just as well say,” added the Dormouse, who seemed to be talking in his sleep, “that ‘I breathe when I sleep’ is the same thing as ‘I sleep when I breathe’!”

The digital funnel

We have become obsessed with driving consumers through each stage of the customer conversion funnel. I love a good funnel, as much as the next analytically minded individual. The nuance is to be able to see the funnel in context and not be tempted to shift both budget and focus on the lower end of the funnel, at the expense of filling it in the first place. It’s tempting to see a metric that is performing well and then decide to pause entire channels without considering their role.

An example is, it can be seen as logical to solely focus on search, because it gives brands the opportunity to show up at a time when it is assumed that the consumer has some level of intent. I’m not arguing this. What is important to keep in mind is the level of competition you face that drives up the bidding price. A portion of this budget could be more efficiently used to drive brand awareness that can lead to organic search as well as investing in strong SEO that can give you the coveted featured snippet.

It was all very well to say 'Drink me', but the wise little Alice was not going to do that in a hurry. “No, I’ll look first,” she said, “and see whether it’s marked ‘poison’ or not.”

Digital communication and measurement/brand building

“The reason we need a strong brand, primarily, is to reduce price sensitivity . . . but if you look at what brand does, ultimately, more than anything else, it increases profitability,” Mark Ritson.

An office point of contention is the perceived lost art of storytelling. The ability to create an emotional connection with viewers. Why do you want an emotional connection? “Emotion is a primary source of human motivation and exerts substantial influence on attention, memory and behaviour” says Byron Sharp in ‘How Brands Grow.’ If people remember and connect with your brand, they’re more likely to buy you versus your competitors.

Why am I mentioning this? As a result of the last three years, many marketers are turning to digital as a magic potion to solve all of their brand problems and reach sales targets within the objective of a return on marketing investment.

Mark Ritson explains the pitfall of chasing ROI with this comment, “The way that you stop people overinvesting in short-termism, is you go ‘I cannot stand how much money we’re about to lose because of this bullsh*t focus on ROI’. ROI teaches you to invest all of your money in short term activation which makes you more money in year one but loses you money in years 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10 forever.” He gives context by explaining that, “Yes creativity is important. And yes, strategy is important. But if you don’t spend the money, it’s very very unlikely that you’ll see the returns that you expect.”

It is entirely possible to tell stories in digital, in fact, you can leverage social and interactive digital formats to create an emotional connection within a brand experience. Delivering this, however, comes at a cost, in both production and more expensive digital media buys. The contention comes in when it feels as if the TVC, radio ad, and even opportunities for storytelling online, have been replaced with the chase list mandated Sisyphean task of banner rollouts. But banners can be tracked you say, banners fit in perfectly to my digital funnel, I can use performance marketing. Banners are useful, but banners will not single handedly drive even a digital brand like Google forward, even they saw fit to produce a TVC. I cannot put it more eloquently than Damon Stapleton, “When it’s boring nobody notices. When nobody notices, efficiency will not help you. And effectiveness will not occur.”

As a digital strategist and *shudders* digital evangelist, it is critical to use digital in context and understand that there is a place for long term objectives, non-immediate valuable objectives, but that will contribute to filling the funnel later on.

“Let your need guide your behaviour.”



