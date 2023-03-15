New year, new career: V5 Digital is hiring

It started as a whisper of new opportunities. Slowly a buzz of articles promised new growth. Then all at once, the US-based cloud computing software firm, Salesforce, announced they would be opening an office on African soil, bringing tens of thousands of jobs and billions of dollars of revenue with them.

All signs point to an exciting time ahead for the African digital marketing landscape and companies like V5 Digital, a Salesforce partner, like to get in on the action… early! After a successful year of helping clients surprise and delight their own customers and consumers, V5 Digital wants to take on even more ambitious projects with the help of the best and brightest in their field.

V5 Digital is a leading digital marketing agency based in Windhoek, Namibia, serving customers around the globe, from startups in bio energy to blue chip financial services clients. Thanks to another successful year and even more interesting projects on the horizon for 2023, this dynamic team is looking to expand, explore, and exceed expectations.

If you’re passionate about all things digital and are looking to start or level up your digital marketing career then this might be the perfect opportunity for you. V5 Digital is looking for Salesforce interns, Salesforce certified consultants, and customer success officers in digital marketing to take on new challenges and create customer success for those looking to transform to the power of digital.

If you, or someone you know, is looking for an exciting new opportunity, then take this as a sign and apply here: https://www.v5.digital/careers.